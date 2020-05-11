Vice President Mike Pence put "a little distance" between himself and others this weekend after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, a senior administration official told NBC News.
Pence has continued to test negative for the virus, the official said. Devin O'Malley, a spokesperson for Pence, said that Pence "is not in quarantine" and that he plans to be at the White House on Monday.
That came as the U.S. coronavirus death toll passed 80,000 with more than 1.34 million cases, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. are starting to reopen.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure
Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships.
At the Shanghai park, Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers "far below" 24,000 people, or 30 percent of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government.
Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's reopening sold out rapidly on Friday.