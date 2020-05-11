SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump falsely claims coronavirus numbers are 'going down almost everywhere' President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Monday that coronavirus is abating in the U.S., despite data showing that the virus is on the rise in some states and a lack of testing that leaves experts unsure about infection rates elsewhere. "Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!" Trump tweeted Monday morning. The claim dovetails with the president's push to reopen the country to try to restart the economy amid historic unemployment numbers, even as thousands of people die from the virus daily and researchers hike predicted death tolls. "Anybody that claims we're on a downward trajectory nationally is out of touch with reality," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness and a public health analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Redlener said low testing rates have kept the U.S. from knowing the scope of the virus' hold in the U.S. "There isn't a single state in the union that has sufficient testing," he told NBC News. Read the full story here.







At least 26,646 deaths at long-term care facilities, 7,001 facilities with outbreaks nationwide There are now at least 7,001 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, and at least 26,646 deaths of long-term care residents from the disease, according to data from state health departments collected and compiled by NBC News. The figures are based on death reports from 42 states and reports on affected facilities from 45 states, so they are both undercounts. The federal government has not released its own count. Deaths at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have accounted for about a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S. In some states, however, the percentage of deaths that have occurred in nursing homes has topped 50 percent. The total of deaths was about 11,000 as of April 23 and over 15,000 as of April 29, according to NBC News reporting.







Which kids get sickest from COVID-19? The 'medically complex,' study finds As reports of soaring cases of the coronavirus — first in China, then Italy — first reached the United States, there appeared to be a silver lining: children seemed to be spared from the illness. And while adults have, by far, borne the brunt of the disease, it's become increasingly clear that children are indeed susceptible to the coronavirus, and in some cases, becoming sick enough to be hospitalized. Read more.







Gov. Baker announces four-phase approach to reopening Massachusetts Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a four-phase approach to reopening the state's economy. Baker defined the phases as follows: Start — "Here we're looking at industries that are more naturally set up to have little face-to-face interactions and workplaces that are better able to manage face-to-face customer interactions with certain conditions." Cautious — "We plan to have more industries with more face-to-face interactions resume operations, again with conditions." Vigilant — "Where we can allow for loosening of some of the restrictions from some of the earlier phases if, in fact, the public health data continues to conform to the terms that we're all pursuing as we look at that going forward." New Normal — "We all know life will be different, but as the medical and life sciences communities make progress in developing treatments or vaccines, we can really begin to put this virus into the rear-view mirror. But none of that is going to happen overnight." Baker said the goal is to begin this process around May 18. All nonessential businesses have been closed in the state since March 23, Baker said. "Keep in mind this is a disease we're still learning about across the globe," Baker said at a news conference Monday. "We've been one of the hardest-hit states, with almost 5,000 deaths and nearly 78,000 confirmed cases."







Pentagon watchdog to evaluate Navy's response to coronavirus The Pentagon's Inspector General will evaluate whether the U.S. Navy has done enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the fleet. In a letter dated Monday, May 11, the DOD Inspector General's office informed the Department of the Navy that it plans to begin a subject evaluation to "determine whether the Navy has implemented policies and procedures to prevent and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19), on ships and submarines." Read more here.







When schools close and students leave: Inside America's empty college towns Peyton Grant and Lizzy Anderson move out of their University of Michigan dorm amid the cornavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images file The coronavirus pandemic has devastated college towns, which rely on graduations, game days and a regular stream of students for revenue. In Athens, Ohio, home of Ohio University, businesses — including those remembered with nostalgia by generations of students — said in a survey in early April that they couldn't hold out beyond a few more months. "For a lot of those smaller businesses, whatever sector you're in — the bookstores, the restaurants and bars — I think they're going to have a real difficult time being able to weather through a long-term change in the populace," said Steve Patterson, the mayor of Athens and a board member of the International Town & Gown Association. Read the full story here.







Disinfectant, furloughs, a loan and luck: How one tech startup is surviving Before the global coronavirus pandemic, Shift had been flying high. The startup, an online marketplace that brings used cars to customers' doorsteps for test drives, had raised nearly $300 million in funding from investors, with a fresh injection of cash coming last year. It was even eyeing the possibility of achieving what the majority of startups only dream of: selling stock to the public in an IPO in 2021. In a matter of weeks, Shift, with hundreds of employees, was having an entirely different conversation: Would the company have to shut down? Most of Silicon Valley's startups, including Shift, have been turned upside-down by the past two months, as the twin crises of a global pandemic and an economic nosedive have devastated countless businesses such as restaurants and retail shops. Read the full story here.






