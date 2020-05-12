President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. is prevailing against coronavirus even as the number of deaths linked to it passed 80,000.
“We have met the moment, and we have prevailed," Trump told reporters during a White House briefing Monday. The president later added that he was referring to testing, not the virus itself.
Inside the White House, a memo instructed staffers to wear facial coverings and to avoid coming to the West Wing unless it was “absolutely” necessary. The move came after a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence and one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to testify before a Senate committee in his first Congress appearance since March.
In Europe, countries including France and Germany are tentatively moving towards lifting stringent lockdown measures, but concerns remains about the risk of a second wave of infections.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. are starting to reopen.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit
The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their information online by Wednesday.
The government has sent out about 130 million payments in the first four weeks of the program by both direct deposit and by mail.
The IRS said Monday that people should use the “Get My Payment ” tool on the IRS website by noon on Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information.
After that time, the agency will begin preparing millions of files to send to Bureau of Financial Services for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June. The government cannot provide direct deposit once the process of sending a paper check has commenced.