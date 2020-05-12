UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. is prevailing against coronavirus even as the number of deaths linked to it passed 80,000.

“We have met the moment, and we have prevailed," Trump told reporters during a White House briefing Monday. The president later added that he was referring to testing, not the virus itself.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Inside the White House, a memo instructed staffers to wear facial coverings and to avoid coming to the West Wing unless it was “absolutely” necessary. The move came after a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence and one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to testify before a Senate committee in his first Congress appearance since March.

In Europe, countries including France and Germany are tentatively moving towards lifting stringent lockdown measures, but concerns remains about the risk of a second wave of infections.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.