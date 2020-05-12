President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. is prevailing against coronavirus even as the number of deaths linked to it passed 80,000.
“We have met the moment, and we have prevailed," Trump told reporters during a White House briefing Monday. The president later added that he was referring to testing, not the virus itself.
Inside the White House, a memo instructed staffers to wear facial coverings and to avoid coming to the West Wing unless it was “absolutely” necessary. The move came after a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence and one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to testify before a Senate committee in his first Congress appearance since March.
In Europe, countries including France and Germany are tentatively moving towards lifting stringent lockdown measures, but concerns remains about the risk of a second wave of infections.
China eases U.S. tariffs and edges back to everyday life
More than 100 million students are back in classrooms, China's education ministry said on Tuesday, accounting for almost 40 percent of the country's students.
Only four provinces have yet to re-open schools and universities — Beijing, Hebei, Hubei and Heilongjiang — Wang Dengfeng, a senior Ministry of Education official said, as the country edges back to normal.
China has also continued a streak of no new deaths from coronavirus since mid-April, although it reported 32 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total cases to 82,919.
In a sign that strained relations with the U.S. may also be easing, China announced a suspension of tariffs on a number of U.S. goods from chemical elements to television cameras.
UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the United Kingdom's official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3 — up nearly 6,000 in the space of a week, according to a Reuters tally of death registrations data.
While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 worldwide.
Migrants stalled at U.S. border fear COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. officials, immigration attorneys and health care workers fear that border cities in Mexico, where many migrants live in crowded shelters where families share beds, may be a new hot spot for COVID-19 infections.
Migrant health care workers operating in the cities of Juarez, Matamoros and Tijuana say the conditions are right for a "public health disaster in the making."
WHO warns summer heatwaves pose greater risks for vulnerable in lockdown
The World Health Organization is warning that summer heatwaves amplified expected to hit Europe in the coming months will add to the risks facing those already vulnerable to coronavirus outbreak.
High temperatures can trigger heatstroke and aggravate conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, kidney or mental illnesses, particularly among people who are older, infants, those working outdoors and people with existing illnesses, the health agency said in a news release Monday. A spike in heat-related illnesses also risks overwhelming already stretched health systems.
People who are the most vulnerable are recommended to stay at home or in cool environments and avoid sun exposure in over 77-degree heat. The agency is also recommending that countries review their heat health plans to add measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
Japan to approve its first antigen test kits despite false negatives
Japan will be approving its first antigen test kits on Wednesday to bolster its testing rate despite imperfections in the results.
The Fujirebio tests will take only 30 minutes to process compared with the four to six hours required for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests currently being used, the health ministry said in a release on Tuesday. But it also risks showing false negatives when there isn't enough of the virus detected in a patient.
The tests, which are 80 to 90 percent accurate for positive results, are intended to supplement ongoing PCR testing, the ministry said. As of Tuesday, Japan had reported 15,847 cases and 633 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Sheriff: California inmates tried to infect themselves in hopes of release
A group of Los Angeles County inmates deliberately tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus in a mistaken belief they would be released if they were sick, the sheriff said Monday.
Video released Monday by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to show inmates at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic drinking from the same bottle of hot water and taking turns breathing through the same mask.
Villanueva called the behavior disturbing.
"As a direct result of the behavior seen in the video, 21 men tested positive for COVID-19 within a week," he said in a statement.
Organ transplants dive amid virus crisis, start to inch back
WASHINGTON — Organ transplants plummeted as COVID-19 swept through communities, with surgeons wary of endangering living donors and unable to retrieve possibly usable organs from the dead -- and hospitals sometimes too full even when they could.
Deceased donor transplants -- the most common kind -- dropped by about half in the U.S. and 90 percent in France from late February into early April, researchers reported Monday in the journal Lancet.
Transplants from living donors had a similarly staggering dive, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which runs the U.S. transplant system. There were 151 living donor transplants in the U.S. in the second week of March when a pandemic was declared. There were only 16 such transplants the week of April 5, according to UNOS.
It’s too soon to know how many people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant may die not from COVID-19 infection but because the pandemic blocked their chance at a new organ. Kidney transplants make up the vast majority of the drop, but heart, lung and liver transplants declined, too.