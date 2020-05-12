SEE NEW POSTS

California State University system announces plans for a virtual fall semester CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White answers reporters' questions at the CSU Office of the Chancellor in Long Beach on Jan. 29, 2014. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file The California State University System, which runs 23 campuses, plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most classes for the 2020 fall semester will be held online with few exceptions for in-person activity, Chancellor Timothy White said during a Zoom conference with the board of trustees on Tuesday. Research labs, for example, would continue on campus but with small class sizes and with students wearing personal protective equipment, White said. White confirmed the plans for a "hybrid approach" in a statement posted to the school's website Tuesday. Read the full story here.







LA County stay-at-home order likely to continue until August Los Angeles County's public health director said Tuesday that stay-at-home orders in the nation's most populous county would be extended for another three months beyond the existing May 15 deadline "with all certainty. Speaking before a meeting of the county's board of supervisors, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the only way the extension would not take place would be unless there was some "dramatic change to the virus" and related "tools" to treat it. Just one day earlier, the county said it would re-open beaches on Wednesday, May 13, albeit with some limitations, including required face coverings unless actively surfing or swimming. People are not allowed to lie or sit on the sand, nor to bring canopies or coolers, according to the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors. On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

— LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020







Pence tweets out task force meeting photo where everyone's in a mask Good meeting of @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump's leadership and the efforts of the American people, we've saved lives, Slowed the Spread and states are Opening Up Again.



Thanks to all you've done, we're getting there, America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w3CePoEGkh — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2020



— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2020







AOC and Rep. Lee offer burial assistance legislation for COVID-19 victims Two Democratic congresswomen are offering legislation that would give people financial assistance to bury loved ones who died of the coronavirus. The bill by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., called the COVID–19 Funeral Assistance Fund, would offer $10,000 to help people pay for funerals of relatives who died of the virus if they can "demonstrate a common familial relationship to the deceased individual" and don't have insurance to cover it. The money is limited to $500 million. The legislation, first reported by NBC News, comes as House Democratic leaders rolled out a new $3 trillion relief bill that includes narrower provisions what Ocasio-Cortez and Lee have pushed for, directing some financial assistance to cover funeral expenses in disaster areas."It's a necessary measure." "We're talking about life and death. And we're talking about the basic human dignity of being able to bury our loves ones," said Ocasio-Cortez, whose district in the Bronx is one of the hardest-hit by the virus. The median national cost of an adult funeral in 2019 was $9,135, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. Lee argued that "minimally, we should allow families who are grieving access to benefits to just lighten their load."







Kushner predicts it will be 'very hard for America to ever lock down again' after reopening White House senior adviser Jared Kushner predicted in an interview with Time that it will be much more difficult to impose a future shutdown once the U.S. opens large swathes of the economy. "Once America opens up, it will be very hard for America to ever lock down again," he said Tuesday. Kushner's prediction comes as states en masse have started the reopening processes while health officials warn about the potential for future outbreaks or spikes later in the year — to say nothing less of the initial wave having yet to pass. Dr. Anthony Fauci said in congressional testimony Tuesday he is concerned about the potential for states to move too hastily in their reopening. The concept Kushner described echoes the cautionary tale of the Spanish Flu pandemic in the U.S. more than 100 years ago.







Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl ring for relief efforts New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft this week announced that he is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The proceeds from the auction, part of the "All In Challenge" launched by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, will benefit Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. As of Tuesday evening, the "All in Challenge" has raised over $40 million for these organizations. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons for the 2017 championship by overcoming a 28-3 deficit, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. The 5.1 carat-weight ring features 283 diamonds and is inscribed with "Greatest Comeback Ever." As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest bid is $900,000. The #Patriots 5th Super Bowl ring represents a comeback story of teamwork & strength.



Now, when teamwork is needed more than ever, Robert Kraft is auctioning off his SBLI ring as part of the #AllInChallenge: https://t.co/oJOHOgPsCD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2020



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2020







Universal Orlando to partially reopen this week Universal Orlando Resorts announced it would be partially reopening in Florida this week, although with coronavirus protection guidelines in place. The CityWalk attraction will reopen with limited operations on May 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., requiring visitors to wear face masks and be subjected to temperature checks on arrival, the company said Tuesday. Theme parks, including Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, will remain closed until at least May 31. Universal Orlando Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News. Update! Starting 5/14 select #UniversalCityWalk venues will open from 4-10pm w/ limited menus and guidelines for Team Members and guests.



See full details at https://t.co/1yjxKst7OT pic.twitter.com/6cfxN215JR — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 12, 2020



— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 12, 2020







New coronavirus relief bill includes funding to help families get cheaper internet access House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package on Tuesday that includes emergency funding to help with the cost of broadband internet. Some $4 billion is expected to go to companies providing internet access, with a further $1.5 billion to help libraries keep people connected. The so-called HEROES Act, which creates an "Emergency Broadband Connectivity Fund," is expected to go to vote on Friday. The act includes up to $50 per month as a subsidy for broadband access, but according to the language of the bill, the money will be used to reimburse providers. Some families have been losing access to the internet because they haven't been able to pay their bills. Gigi Sohn, an advocate for affordable and reliable communications infrastructure and a former counselor to the Federal Communications Commission, welcomed the move. "Broadband internet access is vital to learning, working, shopping, obtaining healthcare, connecting with friends and family and importantly to social distancing," she said in a statement. "Every American must have access to robust broadband internet during the COVID-19 pandemic."







Study says official toll of coronavirus dead in New York City may be missing more than 5,000 deaths Lily Sage Weinrieb transfers remains from an NYC hospital on April 23, 2020 in New York. Misha Friedman / Getty Images file New York City's coronavirus death toll passed 20,000 yesterday and a new study by the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) indicates the true total could be many thousands higher. According to the study, released by and with the Centers for Disease Control, there were 32,172 deaths between March 11 and May 2 -- 24,172 more than generally happen in that time period each year. The study determined that around 18,000 of the extra deaths in that time period this year were either confirmed or likely COVID-19 deaths. Since May 2, the death toll has continued to grow, and has passed 20,000. For March 11 through May 2, the report counts nearly 5,300 extra deaths that don't fit in either the confirmed or probable coronavirus categories. The study says, "the 5,293 excess deaths not identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19–associated deaths might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic." Read the full story here.






