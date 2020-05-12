SEE NEW POSTS

Texas AG Ken Paxton calls local orders 'unlawful,' 'Orwellian' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned cities and counties across the state that local laws requiring face coverings and other measures meant to stem the coronavirus pandemic were “unlawful.” In a letter to officials in Austin and Travis County, Paxton called a contact tracing provision “Orwellian.” In the letters, which were also sent to Dallas County, Bexar County and San Antonio, Paxton cited an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that went into effect earlier this month and allowed businesses like barber shops, nail salons, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen with reduced occupancy and, in some cases, social distancing rules. On May 18, gyms, offices and manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen. Read the full story here. Share this -







Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes from coma after leg amputation due to coronavirus Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going in Style" New York premiere on March 30, 2017 in New York. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic file Broadway actor Nick Cordero woke from a medically induced coma Tuesday weeks after doctors amputated his leg as part of his coronavirus treatment. Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his updated condition on Instagram just a day after sharing that the Tony-nominated actor was making progress by following doctor’s commands. Kloots, a fitness instructor, shared the news in a video with the couple’s infant son, Elvis. “Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’” Kloots said. “He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy.” Read the full story here. Share this -







California State University system announces plans for a virtual fall semester CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White answers reporters' questions at the CSU Office of the Chancellor in Long Beach on Jan. 29, 2014. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file The California State University System, which runs 23 campuses, plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most classes for the 2020 fall semester will be held online with few exceptions for in-person activity, Chancellor Timothy White said during a Zoom conference with the board of trustees on Tuesday. Research labs, for example, would continue on campus but with small class sizes and with students wearing personal protective equipment, White said. White confirmed the plans for a “hybrid approach” in a statement posted to the school’s website Tuesday. Read the full story here. Share this -







LA County stay-at-home order likely to continue until August Los Angeles County’s public health director said Tuesday that stay-at-home orders in the nation’s most populous county would be extended for another three months beyond the existing May 15 deadline “with all certainty. Speaking before a meeting of the county’s board of supervisors, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the only way the extension would not take place would be unless there was some “dramatic change to the virus” and related “tools” to treat it. Just one day earlier, the county said it would re-open beaches on Wednesday, May 13, albeit with some limitations, including required face coverings unless actively surfing or swimming. People are not allowed to lie or sit on the sand, nor to bring canopies or coolers, according to the county’s Department of Beaches and Harbors. On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020 Share this -







Pence tweets out task force meeting photo where everyone's in a mask Good meeting of @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership and the efforts of the American people, we’ve saved lives, Slowed the Spread and states are Opening Up Again.



Thanks to all you've done, we're getting there, America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w3CePoEGkh — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2020 Share this -







AOC and Rep. Lee offer burial assistance legislation for COVID-19 victims Two Democratic congresswomen are offering legislation that would give people financial assistance to bury loved ones who died of the coronavirus. The bill by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., called the COVID–19 Funeral Assistance Fund, would offer $10,000 to help people pay for funerals of relatives who died of the virus if they can “demonstrate a common familial relationship to the deceased individual” and don’t have insurance to cover it. The money is limited to $500 million. The legislation, first reported by NBC News, comes as House Democratic leaders rolled out a new $3 trillion relief bill that includes narrower provisions what Ocasio-Cortez and Lee have pushed for, directing some financial assistance to cover funeral expenses in disaster areas."It's a necessary measure." "We're talking about life and death. And we're talking about the basic human dignity of being able to bury our loves ones," said Ocasio-Cortez, whose district in the Bronx is one of the hardest-hit by the virus. The median national cost of an adult funeral in 2019 was $9,135, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. Lee argued that “minimally, we should allow families who are grieving access to benefits to just lighten their load.” Share this -







Kushner predicts it will be 'very hard for America to ever lock down again' after reopening White House senior adviser Jared Kushner predicted in an interview with Time that it will be much more difficult to impose a future shutdown once the U.S. opens large swathes of the economy. "Once America opens up, it will be very hard for America to ever lock down again," he said Tuesday. Kushner's prediction comes as states en masse have started the reopening processes while health officials warn about the potential for future outbreaks or spikes later in the year — to say nothing less of the initial wave having yet to pass. Dr. Anthony Fauci said in congressional testimony Tuesday he is concerned about the potential for states to move too hastily in their reopening. The concept Kushner described echoes the cautionary tale of the Spanish Flu pandemic in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. Share this -





