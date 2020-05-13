Seeking to ramp up the nation’s capacity to administer a possible COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration has signed a $138 million deal with the makers of an innovative syringe.
The goal of the public-private initiative is to facilitate the production of 100 million prefilled syringes by the end of 2020 and more than 500 million in 2021 in the event a vaccine becomes available, officials announced Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the California State University System, the nation's largest, said that it plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually.
And in the U.K., coronavirus restrictions eased on Wednesday morning, allowing people to spend time outdoors and play sports with members of their household.
California council member cited after scuffle with protesters at his home
A California city councilman was cited with misdemeanor battery after a physical altercation with protesters who confronted him at his home Tuesday over coronavirus restrictions.
Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told NBC affiliate KSEE that he felt threatened that the activists had shown up while his kids were home. He said that after asking them to leave, he swiped at their equipment and shoved one man during the confrontation on a stairway.
In a video obtained by KSEE, Arias can be seen swatting at two men, including a local conservative activist, Ben Bergquam.
“What do you say to the businesses you’re destroying?” an activist can be heard saying at one point.
USA Gymnastics postpones events until 2021 over coronavirus
USA Gymnastics is postponing all "premier events" until 2021 because of the coronavirus epidemic.
The GK U.S. Classic, which had been scheduled for May 23, will now be May 22, 2021, and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships which were to start on June 4 will be rescheduled for June 3, 2021, the organization said Tuesday.
"In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” said Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics' president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which had been scheduled for this summer have previously been postponed until next summer.