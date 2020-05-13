Alameda County says Tesla plan submitted amid spat over closure

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Seeking to ramp up the nation’s capacity to administer a possible COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration has signed a $138 million deal with the makers of an innovative syringe.

The goal of the public-private initiative is to facilitate the production of 100 million prefilled syringes by the end of 2020 and more than 500 million in 2021 in the event a vaccine becomes available, officials announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the California State University System, the nation's largest, said that it plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually.

And in the U.K., coronavirus restrictions eased on Wednesday morning, allowing people to spend time outdoors and play sports with members of their household.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

