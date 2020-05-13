Universal Orlando will partially reopen Thursday

SEE NEW POSTS

India provides $266 billion boost to pandemic-hit economy Migrant workers and families head back to their hometowns on Wednesday on a special train to Uttar Pradesh after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. Narinder Nanu / AFP - Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would provide $266 billion to support India's economy, battered by a weeks-long lockdown to fight the coronavirus. In an address to the nation, Modi said the financial package was equivalent to 10 percent of India's gross domestic product, and was aimed at helping the multitudes of people out of work as well as businesses reeling under the prolonged shutdown. He also said strict stay-at-home orders would be extended beyond May 17 with a new set of rules due soon. India has more than 70,000 coronavirus cases among its 1.3 billion population and that number is set to surpass China, where the outbreak began, within a week. Share this -







For lifeguards during the pandemic, the life they save could be their own A swimmer cries out for help. The lifeguard races to the rescue. And before they reach the water, the coronavirus risk calculation begins. Every lifeguard reckons with the knowledge that to save a life they could lose their own, that the person they are trying to rescue can potentially pull them down, as well. But in the age of the coronavirus there is an extra level of danger, lifeguards say, because staying six feet away from a person who is drowning is not an option. Read the full story here. Share this -







Germany mulls opening its borders to its neighbors Germany hopes to relax borders and travel restrictions with neighboring Austria, Switzerland and France, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. Seehofer told reporters at a press briefing that Germany's border restrictions would remain in place until June 15, and after that "our goal is to open these borders." Easing the restrictions would be conditional on coronavirus infection rates staying low. Some crossings between the state of Bavaria and neighboring Austria have already opened for commuters, school children and goods. By June 15, the government will also re-evaluate worldwide travel restrictions, he added. Currently, travelers from non-E.U. countries like the U.S. and Russia, remain subject to a 14-day quarantine rule. Travel from Italy and Spain will also still be restricted beyond June, he said, as these "are still highly affected countries." Share this -







Actor Matt Damon describes his coronavirus lockdown in quiet Irish seaside town The coronavirus lockdown has made life strange for many in Ireland, but the residents of a Dublin seaside suburb are getting used to a particularly surreal sight: Hollywood actor Matt Damon. Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their youngest three children arrived in Ireland in March, before lockdown restrictions took effect, so he could continue shooting on the now suspended Ridley Scott film "The Last Duel." Since then Damon — who starred in "Contagion," about a fictional deadly pandemic — has been isolating in the village of Dalkey. After multiple sightings by locals, and attempts to track him down, Damon broke his silence in an interview Wednesday with Dublin radio station Spin 1038. Read the full story here. Share this -







Mexico and Brazil experience their deadliest days Mexico and Brazil both experienced their deadliest days as South America becomes a new global hot-spot for the coronavirus. Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths — the deadliest day since the pandemic began. The country now has 3,926 deaths in total, according to an official tally. Meanwhile, the country's health committee announced plans to put some sectors, such as mining and construction, back to work. It will also begin easing some social and economic restrictions from June 1. Brazil, where the outbreak is accelerating, recorded 881 confirmed deaths from the virus on Tuesday. The number of cases in the country passed those in Germany, while President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the virus. Share this -







Jared Kushner says he hasn't been involved in talks about changing Election Day Jared Kushner, a top adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, told NBC News on Tuesday night that he hasn't been involved in any discussions about changing Election Day this November. "I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the Presidential election," he said in a statement to NBC News. Only Congress can change Election Day. This comes after Kushner raised eyebrows in an interview with Time magazine that published earlier Tuesday. Kushner was asked if there's a chance the election could be postponed past Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus and he said that it isn't his decision. "I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan," he said. Jared Kushner clarifies comments on postponing presidential election May 13, 2020 00:36 Share this -







Sumo wrestler becomes youngest to die from coronavirus in Japan A 28-year-old sumo wrestler has become the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Japan, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Kiyotaka Suetake, known as "Shobushi," died from viral pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said. The head of the sumo stable where Shobushi lived was also taken ill and hospitalized by the coronavirus in late April but had been discharged. According to the Sumo Association’s website, 24 sumo wrestlers belong to the Takadagawa stable where Shobushi lived, but it's unclear how many others may be infected. Sumo wrestling is a major national sport in Japan, where large opponents wrestle each other out of a ring or to the ground. Share this -





