Uber to use facial recognition tech to determine if drivers are wearing masks Riders and drivers on the Uber platform will have to verify they are abiding by new COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask or face cover and regularly washing or sanitizing their hands, the company said Wednesday. Uber drivers will have to take a selfie with their mask on and submit it within the app for verification before they can begin a ride. Riders and drivers both must also confirm they do not have COVID-19 or related symptoms, and drivers are required to verify they are sanitizing their vehicle daily. Users are also encouraged not to sit in the front seat of a vehicle and to open windows when weather permits. Uber said the company has committed $50 million to provide masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for free to drivers, and already sourced 20 million masks that drivers can pick-up or request be mailed to them. The Uber app already uses face-scanning technology to verify a driver's ID before starting a ride, so this new mask verification is built off that framework. Uber is also considering building out that tech to include riders in the future.







'Calls to violence': Michigan Gov. Whitmer says armed protests could lengthen stay-at-home order Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that armed protests at the state's Capitol over her stay-at-home order have "been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and calling for violence," adding that if they continue, it could lengthen the state's social-distancing restrictions. "I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture," Whitmer told ABC's "The View." "This is not appropriate in a global pandemic, but it's certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech," Whitmer said. "This is calls to violence, this is racist and misogynistic. And I ask that everyone who has a platform uses it to call on people to observe the best practices promulgated by the CDC and to stop encouraging this behavior, because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to reengage our economy, which is what everyone says they want us to be able to do." Asked about protesters' threats against her, Whitmer said, "I would be not truthful if I said it did not bother me." Read the full story here.







NYC antibody tests show frontline workers have lower exposure, Cuomo says Cuomo: Frontline workers tested for antibodies at lower rates than general population May 13, 2020 02:30 New York City area antibody test results show that crucial frontline workers, such as first responders and health care employees, have lower rates of exposure to the coronavirus than the general population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The tests show that transit workers in metro New York City have an exposure rate of about 14.2 percent, city fire department employees including emergency medical technicians 17.1 percent, health care workers 12.2 percent, and New York Police Department workers 10.5 percent. Those numbers are all lower than the 19.9-percent exposure rate of the city's general population, according to the antibody test results cited by the governor. Cuomo said he was particularly surprised about the results for health care workers, telling reporters at a news conference, "You know what that means? PPE works. Masks work. Gloves work. Hand sanitizing works." There are questions among medical experts about the accuracy of some antibody tests.







MAY 13: @RichardEngel here, with your international #coronavirus briefing. Today - hacking and Covid-19. I hear on the record from a top British cyber security official who says state actors are now targeting hospitals and the communications of scientists working on vaccines. pic.twitter.com/LmyCyPhu0W — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) May 13, 2020







Feds warn of Chinese attempts to hack health-care, drug firms doing COVID-19 research The U.S. government issued a stark and unusual warning Wednesday asserting that China's efforts to hack health care and pharmaceutical companies pose a "significant threat" to the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint statement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency disclosed that the FBI is investigating "the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research" by the Chinese military and other Chinese hackers. "These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research," the statement said. "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options." Click here to read the full story.







Johns Hopkins launches free online contract tracing course Officials have said that contact tracing is an important tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 and now you can learn how to do it for free. On Monday, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, launched a free course aimed at training an army of contact tracers to slow the spread of COVID-19, the school announced in a news release. Today @JohnsHopkinsSPH, with @BloombergDotOrg, launched a free online course to help train a new workforce of contact tracers to reach and assist people exposed to the novel #coronavirus.



More: https://t.co/FbNxKwcOR1 pic.twitter.com/SDNnUh2wUp — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) May 11, 2020 The course, which is completely online and takes approximately six hours to complete, will teach participants about the science behind the virus and how contact tracing is done. It is a requirement for the thousands of contact tracers being hired by New York. "This innovative online training course is a key component of our program that will provide tracers with the tools to effectively trace COVID-19 cases at the scale we need to fight this pandemic," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained. A recent report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School estimated that the United States will need at least 100,000 contact tracers to slow the spread of COVID-19.







Photo: Grim burial in Russia A person who presumably died of COVID-19 is buried at a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg. Anton Vaganov / Reuters






