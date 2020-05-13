SEE NEW POSTS

Whistleblower to warn of 'darkest winter' if virus rebounds WASHINGTON — America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about early administration handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures, respirator masks. A federal watchdog agency has found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was removed from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services. Bright alleged he became a target of criticism when he urged early efforts to invest in vaccine development and stock up on supplies. “Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.” Share this -







U.N. expects pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2% this year UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The U.N.’s mid-year report released Wednesday said COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the past four years. In January, the U.N. forecast a modest growth of 2.5 percent in 2020. The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects report said the pandemic is also “exacerbating poverty and inequality,” with an estimated 34.3 million people likely to fall below the extreme poverty line in 2020 — 56 percent of them in Africa. It said an additional 130 million people may join the ranks of people living in extreme poverty by 2030, dealing a “huge blow” to global efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger by the end of the decade. Share this -







Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state's 'stay-at-home' order The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic as "unlawful, invalid and unenforceable" after finding the state's health commissioner exceeded her authority. In a 4-3 ruling, the court called State Department of Health head Andrea Palm's directive, known as Emergency Order 28, a "vast seizure of power." The order directed all individuals present within the state of Wisconsin to stay at home or at their place of residence, subject only to exceptions allowed by Palm, the ruling says. The order, which was set to run until May 26, also put in place travel restrictions and business restrictions, along with threats of jail time or fines for those who don't comply. Read the full story here. Share this -







Minnesota letting stay-at-home order expire Monday MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled Monday, though he’ll leave key restrictions in place to keep up the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Don’t get me wrong — we believe that the safest place we can be is at home,” Walz said in a televised address Wednesday. “But we know we can’t continue like this forever.” Walz made the announcement after health officials released updated modeling — couched in caveats — that showed the potential effects of various scenarios he could have chosen. The Democratic governor has been under increasing political pressure to loosen up the restrictions, and some business owners have threatened defiance if they remain in place. Walz said his new order brings back some of the social interactions “that are so important in life.” While the stay-at-home order will expire, the changes he announced amount to only a gradual relaxation of the state’s restrictions. Bars, restaurants and other places where people gather in large numbers won’t be allowed to reopen for business as usual just yet. But gatherings of 10 people or fewer, such as family celebrations, will be allowed. Retailers that had been shuttered as nonessential will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on how many people can be allowed inside. Share this -







Mother-daughter duo pivots printing company to custom face mask production GRIT boxing master trainer Anthony Crouchelli with his custom-made "FaceItMasks" mask. Anthony Crouchelli After Susan Kaden’s work at a New York City printing company came to a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she and daughter Samantha decided to pivot and began making custom face masks focused on brand identity. The two created “FaceItMasks” that allows companies, brands and consumers to order custom masks or choose from pre-designed ones that feature school logos, fashion brands and tie dye motifs. “It’s an expression of fashion. It’s necessary and it’s a part of our momentary world where it’s required,” Susan Kaden told NBC News. They enlisted the help of social media influencers to help spread the word, Samantha Kaden said. A portion of the proceeds from their masks will go toward “Citymeals on Wheels,” a nonprofit that serves meals to the elderly in New York City. The two plan to expand the business and create branded products that businesses will need for reopening such as signage and floor markers for social distancing or plexiglass protective shields for front desks and registers. Share this -







'DOA': That's what Trump says about House Democrats' coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House no May 13, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shot down the massive new Democratic coronavirus relief package ahead of a planned House vote on Friday. "DOA. Dead on arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the bill's prospects. About one-third of the $3 trillion legislation is relief for state, local and tribal governments, which many Republicans are resisting. The measure also includes assistance to essential workers, an extension of unemployment insurance beyond July, another round of $1,200 direct cash, and various other measures that are unlikely to gain bipartisan support but serve as an opening bid for Democrats. Read the full story here. Share this -





