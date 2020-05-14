SEE NEW POSTS

'Pub-on-wheels' pulls pints on people's doorsteps in London Customers drink freshly poured pints of beer from the Forest Road Brewing Co "pub on wheels" van during its delivery round in east London. Hannah McKay / Reuters Britain's pubs may be shut, but one east London brewer has found a new way to keep the beer flowing — by packing his kegs into a van and pulling pints on people's doorsteps. Driving a white van with the slogan "tactical beer response unit" on the side, Peter Brown, the director of Forest Road Brewing Co., spends his day fulfilling delivery orders. But rather than delivering boxes of cans or bottles, Brown fills pint glasses for his customers out of taps on the side of the van. "It doesn't fit as much beer as our bar would do on a normal Friday or Saturday, but what we do get is the pure joy on the customers' faces when they see a cold glass of beer for the first time in six weeks," he said. "The look on their faces is just irreplaceable." While Britain's pubs and bars have been closed for nearly two months, under the restrictions of lockdown, food and drink suppliers can still offer delivery services.







U.N. warns of global mental health crisis from coronavirus The United Nations warned of a looming global mental health crisis as the world struggles to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The virus not only attacks physical health but has increased "psychological suffering" for many, Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message Thursday. From the death of loved ones to job losses and prolonged isolation, he warned that depression and anxiety could rise. Guterres urged governments to expand mental health policies and funding to support a recovery from the pandemic.



Mental health services are an essential part of all government responses to #coronavirus.



They must be expanded and fully funded.https://t.co/AOoxqkMJBb pic.twitter.com/j0KpYfPNkF — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 14, 2020 Share this -







Pandas in Canada zoo to return to China after shortage of their favorite bamboo Female panda Er Shun is one of two giant pandas being returned to China by Canada's Calgary Zoo due to the difficulty of obtaining fresh bamboo. Calgary Zoo / Reuters The Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule after difficulties importing the bamboo they eat due to coronavirus-related disruptions. The pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, who arrived in Canada in 2014, will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant pandas consume 88 pounds of bamboo a day and it makes up 99 percent of their diet, the zoo said. Before the pandemic, bamboo was flown directly from China to Calgary. Now shipments are now often delayed, resulting in poor quality bamboo that the pandas refuse to eat. The early return of the pandas has raised concerns among Chinese netizens using the hashtag "Pandas in Canada will return," who fear pandas in other foreign countries would also face short supply of their favorite food, according to local news reports.







Japan lifts state of emergency in most areas, but not in Tokyo Japan lifted its state of emergency around much of the country on Thursday with the exception of certain areas, including the country's capital Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed in a news conference. The new decision was made with cooperation from experts, Abe said, after taking into account the declining rate of infections, and improved availability of medical services and monitoring capabilities. The world's third-largest economy declared a nationwide state of emergency a month ago. The country recorded 57 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 16,079. Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo said that while Abe will lift the state of emergency in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures, "Tokyo is far away from it. Nothing has changed much here yet." The number of infections in the city is still not yet stable, she said in a news conference.







Arctic explorers stranded amid coronavirus lockdowns With only reindeer and polar bears for neighbors, two women Arctic explorers are enduring the world's most extreme lockdown conditions with no clear end in sight as the coronavirus pandemic leaves them stranded. Sunniva Sorby, 59, and Hilde Fålulm Strøm, 52, co-founders of the Hearts in the Ice polar education campaign, set off in August to the Svalbard archipelago, located between Norway's mainland and the North Pole, to collect environmental data and raise awareness about climate change. They were due to return this month but the vessel designated to pick them up was canceled amid global travel restrictions. "There have been tears," Strøm told NBC News during a video call from her post in the Arctic Circle. "You are scared and you feel small in this big environment." Read the full story here.







South Korea to increase contact tracing after infection spike South Korea is aggressively working to increase its contact tracing efforts, health authorities said after a recent spike in new coronavirus infections. The country reported 29 new cases on Thursday after weeks of seeing nearly no new domestic cases. The spike comes as the number of infections linked to the capital's nightclub district increased after lockdown measures eased. Officials scrambled on Monday, searching for thousands of people who may have been in the clubs. South Korea has been lauded for its quick and effective action on its epidemic, significantly reducing the rate of new infections in recent weeks, but the resurgence of cases has raised worries about a second wave.







'This virus may never go away,' WHO says The coronavirus outbreak may become endemic, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday, saying "there's a long, long way to go before there will be any bells un-rung in this response." "This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Mike Ryan, a WHO emergencies expert, said in an online briefing. "I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be." However, he said the world had some control over how it coped with the disease, although this would take a "massive effort" even if a vaccine was found — a prospect he described as a "massive moonshot". Governments around the world are working to reopen their economies while still containing the virus, which has infected more than 4.3 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.






