Mississippi casinos given OK to reopen May 21 The Mississippi Gaming Commission said Thursday that casinos in the state can start reopening May 21 — more than two months after the commission closed them because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening is allowed just before the Memorial Day weekend, which usually marks the beginning of the summer tourist season. Gaming Commission executive director Allen Godfrey confirmed the reopening date to WLOX-TV and the Sun Herald. He said the commission will release an order Friday with safety guidelines, which are expected to include requirements for social distancing between customers and frequent cleaning of slot machines and other equipment. The commission closed Mississippi's state-regulated casinos March 16. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has closed other types of businesses to try to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus, and he has allowed many to reopen. He said Thursday that the commission makes the "final and official" decision about reopening casinos.







Americans are moving again — see how driving, walking and transit are returning to normal Americans are moving again. Or, at least, they're looking for directions again. After two months of social distancing and staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, data from Apple suggests that people in several cities, most of them where reopening plans are in place, are starting to venture outside their homes again. Apple began publishing data in April showing the change in searches for directions in Apple Maps in about 70 U.S. cities. And while the data showed clear drop-offs in requests for transit, walking and driving directions in March, search volume has moved back to pre-coronavirus levels in seven cities. Read the full story here.







Abbott COVID-19 test — used by White House — could be inaccurate, FDA warns The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Thursday warning that a common COVID-19 diagnostic test could be giving inaccurate results. President Donald Trump recently touted Abbott Labs' ID NOW point-of-care test, which is used by hospitals across the country, as the test used to screen him and those around him. Read more.







USNS Mercy to leave Los Angeles, but some personnel will remain The Navy hospital ship the USNS Mercy will leave Los Angeles on Friday, officials said, although some medical personnel will remain in the area to help amid the coronavirus epidemic, the military said. The Mercy was one of two Navy hospital ships dispatched to help in the pandemic, which has been linked to more than 86,100 deaths in the country as of Thursday according to an NBC News count. The other ship, the USNS Comfort, was sent to New York City and left there late last month. The Mercy's mission was not to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, but to handle other patients in order to ease the burden on hospital systems. Around 60 medical staff from the Mercy will remain in the Los Angeles area to provide care at nursing facilities. The Mercy's home port is in San Diego. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday reported 925 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and an additional 51 deaths from the disease. There have been more than 35,300 cases and 1,700 deaths in the county, according to the health department. NEWS RELEASE: Cal OES Announces Departure of USNS Mercy Hospital Ship from the Port of Los Angeles. Read more here: https://t.co/3OnozpCh8G pic.twitter.com/ZBOySCJuho — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) May 14, 2020







TikTok cereal stunt on NYC subway amid pandemic is 'despicable,' transit authority says A man dumping a large tub of cereal on a subway car for a TikTok stunt was called out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for putting unnecessary strain on essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The TikTok account "fckjoshy" posted a video on Tuesday to the account in which the man drops a large storage tub of milk and cereal on the floor of a subway train, presumably as a prank. The video gained 3.2 million views on the app before someone posted the clip to Twitter, where it received another 5 million views. A prank on a NYC subway circulates via TikTok. MTA The MTA condemned the unidentified man's stunt for the strain it put on essential workers amid the pandemic on Wednesday. "A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic," the MTA said on its official Twitter account. "And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable." Read the full story here.







Areas with no social distancing see 35 times the amount of coronavirus spread, study finds Researchers found that social distancing policies can reduce the daily growth of new coronavirus cases by as much as 9 percent, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Health Affairs. The study, which looked at confirmed cases in the United States between March 1 and April 27, found that the longer the social distancing policy was in effect, the slower the growth rate was of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. For policies that lasted 16 to 20 days, the rate plunged 9.1 percent. No social distancing policies could lead to 35 times more cases, the study found. The policies the researchers studied include bans on large events, shelter-in-place orders and the closure of gyms, bars, restaurants and other businesses. The researchers, from the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Georgia State University, found that by April 7, 95 percent of the U.S. had mandated social distancing measures. Most states have begun allowing businesses to reopen, those plans vary widely from state to state.






