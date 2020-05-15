SEE NEW POSTS

Africa faces nearly a quarter of a billion cases, WHO model predicts Approximately 22 percent of Africa's one billion population — or around 220 million people — will be infected in the first year of the coronavirus epidemic, new research predicts. A model by the World Health Organization's regional office for Africa published in the British Medical Journal showed that while there would be a comparatively low rate of transmission across the continent due to a generally younger population, a rise in hospitalizations and other care needs would significantly overwhelm healthcare services. Also, many cases may pass undetected in primary care facilities, "due to weak diagnostic capacity and non-specific symptoms," the research showed. The model predicted that the first year of transmissions could result in about 150,000 deaths on the continent. The researchers urged that "effective containment measures should be promoted in all countries" to best manage the outbreak. Africa has reported 75,000 cases and more than 2,500 deaths as of Friday, according to the Africa Center for Disease Control.







Arkansas venue postpones concert 'against our will' A Fort Smith, Arkansas, concert venue grudgingly said it would delay a country music show that it had scheduled for Friday, days before coronavirus restrictions in the state would allow it. TempleLive will instead seek to have the Travis McCready show moved to Monday, when some indoor events can begin to be held. The move came after the governor said a cease-and-desist letter would be issued and after a venue official said the state alcohol commission "ripped our permits and licenses off the wall." "It doesn't feel like America to me," Mike Brown of TempleLive said at a news conference. He said the venue will apply to move the show to Monday "against our will." Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the show was scheduled for three days before indoor events would be permitted. "You can't just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted," he said. The Arkansas Department of Health directive requires a plan to be approved for indoor events with 50 people or more. The event had been announced in late April. Brown said that churches had been allowed to open and they wanted to be treated the same as other places now permitted. "At the end of the day we fought the law and the laws won," he said.







China passes 1-month mark for no new virus deaths BEIJING — China has gone a month without announcing any new deaths from the coronavirus. The National Health Commission reported four new cases of the virus Friday, all local cross-infections in the northeastern province of Jilin where a cluster of uncertain origin has been detected in recent days. The last time the commission reported a death was on April 14. Just 91 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 623 others are under isolation and monitoring for being suspected cases or for having tested positive without showing symptoms, including 11 newly detected. In total, China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan. China has maintained social distancing and bans on foreigners entering the country, but has increasingly opened up the world's second-largest economy to allow both large factories and small businesses to resume production and dealings with customers. The government plans to hold the ceremonial parliament's annual session later this month, but with highly limited access for journalists and others.






