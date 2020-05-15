SEE NEW POSTS

Mother gives birth outside hospital, father uses face mask to tie umbilical cord Sarah Rose and David Patrick knew they would be required to wear masks at the hospital during the delivery of their son, but they never imagined that they would use one to bind his umbilical cord. They also never pictured being out in the cold when they welcomed their son. Yet that was their reality over Mother's Day weekend. Read the full story.







Aid for undocumented immigrants in California starts Monday Starting Monday, undocumented immigrants living in California who are ineligible for federal financial aid amid the coronavirus pandemic can apply to a new program. Eligible immigrant families will be able to get up to $1,000 per household under Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus emergency assistance plan, which was announced last month. Newsom announced a $125 million public-private Disaster Relief Fund for California workers who do not have permanent legal status and are excluded from receiving government assistance such as unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.







The Week in Pictures: Fake diners and a haircut in the park See more photos as countries around the world try to determine how to safely reopen.







Researchers in France identify virus-like symptoms from fall PARIS — In a potential breakthrough, doctors are finding evidence that the coronavirus may have been in France much earlier than anyone thought. A team of researchers in the city of Colmar in northeastern France announced last week that it had identified two X-rays, from Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, showing symptoms consistent with the virus. It could be evidence the virus was spreading in Europe two months before previously known and even before it had been officially identified in China. The news comes a week after a separate team of scientists in Paris established that a patient had the coronavirus Dec. 27, so far the earliest known case in Europe. Read the whole story.







Judge denies R. Kelly's request for release A federal judge Friday denied singer R. Kelly's request to be released from jail because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus. He is being held at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaits trial on charges connected to alleged child sexual abuse. Judge Ann M. Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York said the pop star's prediabetic condition was common, shared by about one in three Americans, and did not qualify him as especially susceptible to contracting coronavirus behind bars. It's the third time Kelly has been denied release based on unfounded claims he's likely to to suffer greater harm if he catches the virus. The singer's defense claimed he is "likely diabetic," but Donnelly disagreed, suggesting Kelly, 53, is relatively young and well cared for. Kelly, who is being held without bond, faces charges in Chicago and New York that include sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography and racketeering. He has said he is innocent; last year he pleaded not guilty in Chicago.







Sailors on sidelined USS Theodore Roosevelt get virus for second time WASHINGTON — Five sailors on the U.S. aircraft carrier sidelined in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak have tested positive for the virus for the second time and have been taken off the ship, according to the Navy. The resurgence of the virus in the five sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt underscores the befuddling behavior of the highly contagious virus and raises questions about how troops that test positive can be reintegrated into the military, particularly on ships. All five sailors had previously tested positive and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation. As part of the process, they all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two before they were allowed to go back to the ship. The Roosevelt has been at port in Guam since late March after the outbreak of the virus was discovered. More than 4,000 of the 4,800 crew members have gone ashore since then for quarantine or isolation. Earlier this month hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship, in coordinated waves, to get ready to set sail again. Click here for the full story.







Photo: Lonely Manhattan street A cyclist rides on 42nd street in New York City on May 15, 2020. Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images







Fort Lauderdale will allow restaurants, shops to reopen Officials in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will allow restaurants, retail stores and other businesses to reopen beginning Monday. Dean Trantalis, the mayor of the popular beach destination, said Friday that the decision was made in light of COVID-19 cases appearing to "drastically decline" in the community. He said in a memo that while positive coronavirus tests accounted for 13.4 percent of all results in the week that ended April 11, the number fell to 3.6 percent in the week that ended May 9. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Broward County officials have permitted the reopening, Trantalis added. But there will still be restrictions, he said, including that restaurants and retail stores can't be at more than half their normal capacities and must still follow certain social distancing guidelines. Other places that can reopen are hair and nail salons, museums and drive-in theaters. Gyms and community rooms in condo complexes can also open to members.







Trump names ex-pharma executive, Army general to lead coronavirus vaccine effort President Donald Trump on Friday announced a team of two men to lead his administration's effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed "Operation Warp Speed." The team consists of Moncef Slaoui, the former head of pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines division, and Gen. Gustave Perna, a four-star U.S. Army general, Trump said during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. Slaoui will serve as the chief scientist for the White House initiative and Perna will serve as its chief operating officer, said Trump, whose suggestions that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months have been repeatedly refuted by prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers. Trump repeated his timeline objective Friday, saying he wanted a vaccine ready "by the end of the year if we can." He also indicated that he would urge state governments to reopen their economies regardless of whether the timeline was met. Read the full story here.






