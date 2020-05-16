LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: House passes' $3T 'HEROES' aid package as U.S. death toll nears 90,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Food Bank Distributes To Those In Need At The Barclays Center In Brooklyn
People wait on a long line to receive a food bank donation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 15, 2020.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

As the number of deaths neared 90,000 in the U.S., the House passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that would include another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person. President Donald Trump has suggested he won't support the bill.

Similar to the first major coronavirus aid package signed into law in late March, the 1,815-page HEROES Act passed by a vote of 208-199 and now heads to the Senate. One Republican backed the bill, while 14 Democrats voted against it.

It came as the global coronavirus death toll passed 300,000, with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. remains the world's worst-hit country, with more than 86,600 deaths.

Additionally, the CDC issued a health alert to physicians on a rare but potentially deadly condition linked to COVID-19 in children that has now been reported in at least 19 states and Washington, D.C.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Live Blog

Minyvonne Burke

59m ago / 3:59 PM UTC

NYC tourist who posted pics at the beach in Hawaii arrested for violating quarantine rule

A New York City tourist in Hawaii was arrested for violating the state's quarantine rule after he shared photos of himself on Instagram at the beach, authorities said.

Tarique Peters, 23, was arrested on Friday after local residents saw the pictures and alerted Hawaiian authorities.

"He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation," a press release from the state's COVID-19 information center states.

Peters posted numerous photos of himself as he walked around Waikiki, went to the beach with a surfboard and sunbathed, the release states.

Nat Sumon

1h ago / 3:56 PM UTC

Thailand extends ban on international flights until end of June

Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said.

The Civil Aviation Authority's, which comes as new cases in the country dwindle, extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.

The country has started to relax local restrictions after reporting single-digit increases of infections from the virus this month. On Saturday, the country reported no new cases and no new deaths, leaving the total at 3,025 cases of the virus and 56 fatalities.

Carl Nasman and Henry Austin

1h ago / 3:45 PM UTC

Soccer kicks off in Germany as first major sports league reopens amid pandemic

U.S. international Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig battles for possession with Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga match in FebruaryAlex Grimm / Bongarts/Getty Images file

As Germany’s top soccer league, known as the Bundesliga, prepares to kick off for the first time since the country entered a coronavirus lockdown, 10-time U.S. international Tyler Adams admitted there was one thing he had not thought about — how he will celebrate if he scores for his RB Leipzig team on Saturday.

“I haven’t thought about anything yet,” the 21-year-old midfielder told NBC News, adding that he would hopefully get a goal against SC Freiburg. “That’s my first concern, and then we’ll see,” he said.

In the week leading up to the game, Adams has been living in quarantine with his teammates at his team’s training ground in the eastern German city of Leipzig.

Monica Alba

2h ago / 2:49 PM UTC

RNC plans in-person convention 100 days out

WASHINGTON — Despite warnings from health officials about the potential risks of mass gatherings this summer, the Republican National Committee says it's still planning an in-person convention for this August in Charlotte, N.C. The RNC expects as many as 50,000 visitors to gather to re-nominate President Trump. 

“This 5-star event will play an integral role in promoting local businesses and generating millions of dollars across the region. It will leave a lasting impact,” the group said on Saturday — Saturday also marks the 100-day countdown to the event.  

The stage is left empty after Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus left the stage during protests on the floor on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Alex Wong / Getty Images file

Earlier in May, the RNC announced it was adding a medical expert as a senior adviser to the convention planning team to develop “health and safety protocols.” That came after NBC News reported the group was considering alterations to the traditional four-day spectacle due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Democratic National Committee already pushed back their Milwaukee, Wis. convention from mid-July to August because of health concerns. The DNC has left open the possibility that parts of the convention will be held virtually, but officials expect a portion of the event will be held in-person.   

Reuters

2h ago / 2:36 PM UTC

Greeks return to beaches in heat wave, but keep umbrellas apart

Visitors at Alimos beach, near Athens, on Saturday.Yorgos Karahalis / AP

Greeks flocked to the seaside on Saturday when more than 500 beaches reopened, as the country sought to walk a fine line between protecting people from the coronavirus while reviving the tourism sector that many depend on for their livelihoods.

For a lot of people in Greece, it was a first foray into a big public venue since the country began easing its lockdown earlier this month, and it also coincided with the first heat wave of the year. Sun-seekers were required to respect distancing rules, which even stipulated how far umbrellas must be kept apart.

No more than 40 people were allowed per 1,000 square meters (10,750 square feet), while umbrella poles had to be 13 feet apart, with canopies no closer than one meter to one another (about three feet), according to a government-issued manual, complete with a diagram.

Greece has reported a fraction of the coronavirus cases of neighboring countries — more than 2,800 infections with 160 deaths.

Alexander Smith

2h ago / 2:34 PM UTC

Wave of 'vaccine nationalism' hinders global efforts to halt virus

The coronavirus crosses borders without regard for national boundaries or identities. But the response to it, and the hunt for a vaccine, has been caught up in a tide of nationalism that was already sweeping the world before the virus hit, and which may end up delaying distribution of a vaccine to billions of people.

A competitive vision outlined in the United States and other vaccine-producing powerhouses such as China and India threatens to undermine the efforts of dozens of countries, which are raising billions of dollars in an attempt to find an effective immunizing shot that they say should be available equally around the world.

Some experts and former officials fear that leaders such as President Donald Trump may be pursuing the doctrine of "vaccine nationalism." This is the idea that any government whose scientists win this vaccine "race" — as it's often described — might try to hoard the shots for domestic use.

Jon Schuppe

2h ago / 2:32 PM UTC

'I gave this to my dad': COVID-19 survivors grapple with guilt of infecting family

Paul Stewart holds a photo of his parents, Dolores and Robert Stewart, outside his home in Winfield, Ill.Joshua Lott / for NBC News

Paul Stewart thought he’d caught a bad cold.

In the third week of March, he came down with a sore throat, mild fever, cough, chills and body aches. The coronavirus was just starting to spread across Illinois, shuttering schools and workplaces, including the clinic in DuPage County where he worked as a rehabilitation technician. It didn’t occur to him that he might have the virus, even after a co-worker tested positive. Paul’s symptoms came and went, and on some days he felt well enough to go on a five-mile run.

Then his father started coughing.

Paul, 55 and twice divorced, lived with his parents in the house where he grew up. He assumed his father, Robert, 86, a tough former professional baseball player, Army veteran and cancer survivor, had picked up his cold. But the bug seemed to take over Robert’s body, wrecking his appetite and pummeling his lungs.

Suzanne Ciechalski and Lisa Riordan Seville

3h ago / 2:08 PM UTC

Midwest manufacturing workers sound alarm over COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks at meat and poultry facilities have hobbled the nation’s meat supply chain, leading President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to keep them open.

But outbreaks at manufacturing facilities that make everything from wind turbine parts to soap have also sickened scores of workers while garnering far less attention.

Some of those employees are sounding the alarm on what they say were poor safety practices that led to widespread infection among their co-workers.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has more than 1,300 open safety complaints related to COVID-19 at manufacturing facilities, according to NBC News analysis of data that runs through May 4. Those make up about 20 percent of the 6,672 open complaints related to the coronavirus. OSHA also closed 466 complaints from manufacturing facilities through April 22.

Experts said OSHA has taken a lax approach to enforcing safety laws during the pandemic, putting workers at risk.

Reuters

3h ago / 2:05 PM UTC

Caught in India's lockdown, 23 migrants die in truck crash going home

A truck crammed with migrant laborers trying to reach their distant homes amid a nationwide lockdown crashed in northern India on Saturday, killing at least 23 and injuring 35.

The accident occurred before daybreak, when the truck collided with another truck that was parked by a roadside eatery in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh state, a top district official said.

India locked down its 1.3 billion citizens almost seven weeks ago in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, sparking a crisis for the hundreds of millions of Indians that rely on daily wages to survive.

With no work — and little public transport — many urban migrants attempting to return to their home villages have set out on grueling journeys on foot, or hitching rides in the back of trucks.

NBC News