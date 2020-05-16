SEE NEW POSTS

A 46-year-old doctor with coronavirus was critically ill but made startling recovery A 46-year-old physician in Arizona with no prior health issues contracted the coronavirus and was so ill that his doctors feared he would die. But Karl Viddal ended his nearly two-month hospital stay on Friday after being put on a life-support machine that is not widely available. His treatment illustrates how hospitals around the country are using a variety of methods to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. The Phoenix-area physician came down with flu-like symptoms soon after returning from a trip abroad in March, according to an account of his illness and recovery by the Dignity Health hospital system. As he began to feel worse and had trouble breathing, the father of three young children was admitted to a hospital in Gilbert, Arizona, on March 22. Read the full story here.







Obama slams Trump administration's leadership amid coronavirus pandemic WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama criticized "the folks in charge" for their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a commencement address Saturday, offering some of his most pointed condemnation of President Donald Trump's administration. "More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama said in the address, which was streamed online. "A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge." "If the world's going to get better, it's going to be up to you," said Obama, who has rarely criticized Trump publicly since leaving office three years ago. The commencement address was delivered to 27,000 students at 78 historically black colleges and universities in a two-hour event called "Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition." Click here for the full story Obama: Pandemic has 'finally torn back the curtain' on Trump administration May 16, 2020 01:31







Pence to visit Florida on Wednesday WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence announced he will travel to Florida on Wednesday to meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the state's phased economic reopening. Pence's office said the vice president will also deliver personal protective equipment to a nursing home and attend a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tour tourism industry leaders. Pence's trip comes as both he and the president have started to make out of town visits to battleground states to highlight their coronavirus relief response. DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been criticized for his response to the pandemic, including allowing some beaches to remain open to spring breakers and rushing to reopen the state.







New York will reopen racetracks as COVID-19 deaths keep declining Cuomo discusses decision to reopen horse racing tracks without fans May 16, 2020 02:40 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state will on June 1 reopen its horse-racing tracks. Watkins Glen International automobile racetrack will also reopen. But events at all the tracks will be without fans. The state is "looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds," Cuomo said. In addition, Westchester County and Suffolk County in the New York City metropolitan area will soon be able to perform elective surgeries and provide ambulatory care. "Hospitals are safe places to go," said Cuomo. "We want to make sure that people who need medical services get it." As the state continues it's phased reopening, Cuomo said officials anticipate a possible increase in coronavirus cases, but, he added, "We don't want to see a spike" that would overwhelm hospitals' capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. The number of deaths from the virus increased on Friday to 157, compared to the previous day's 132, which was the lowest number of fatalities the state saw this week. The number of new hospitalizations was 400, down from the prior day's tally of 431, Cuomo said.







Thailand extends ban on international flights until end of June Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said. The Civil Aviation Authority's, which comes as new cases in the country dwindle, extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May. The country has started to relax local restrictions after reporting single-digit increases of infections from the virus this month. On Saturday, the country reported no new cases and no new deaths, leaving the total at 3,025 cases of the virus and 56 fatalities.







Soccer kicks off in Germany as first major sports league reopens amid pandemic U.S. international Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig battles for possession with Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga match in February Alex Grimm / Bongarts/Getty Images file As Germany's top soccer league, known as the Bundesliga, prepares to kick off for the first time since the country entered a coronavirus lockdown, 10-time U.S. international Tyler Adams admitted there was one thing he had not thought about — how he will celebrate if he scores for his RB Leipzig team on Saturday. "I haven't thought about anything yet," the 21-year-old midfielder told NBC News, adding that he would hopefully get a goal against SC Freiburg. "That's my first concern, and then we'll see," he said. In the week leading up to the game, Adams has been living in quarantine with his teammates at his team's training ground in the eastern German city of Leipzig. Read the full story here.






