Hollywood scrambles to meet demand for new shows, movies

Number of coronavirus deaths in U.S. surpasses 90,000 The number of people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus rose to 90,135 on Sunday, according to an NBC News tally. Nearly 1.5 million people have contracted the virus, the count shows. The United States has more recorded more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that 12 different forecasting models used by the agency predicted the number of deaths in the United States will surpass 100,000 by June 1.







Doctors couldn't help these COVID-19 patients with their endless symptoms. So they turned to one another. Jennifer English was sick, scared and confused. For two weeks, the Oregon City, Oregon, single mother had had no sense of taste, a fever that reached 102.5 degrees and an uncomfortable tightness in her chest. English, 46, who helps manage a restaurant and bar, suspected she had the coronavirus and worried her health might worsen, leaving her incapable of caring for her son. But in phone calls and virtual doctor appointments, physicians downplayed her concerns. When she then started experiencing dizziness so overpowering that it caused her to collapse on her bathroom floor in mid-April, English went to an emergency room and demanded a test for COVID-19. An ER physician gave her the test, but told her she had likely had a panic attack — even though English has no history of anxiety — and sent her home. Read the whole story here.







New Hampshire postal worker gives Dunkin' Donuts gift cards to 2020 graduating seniors along his route One of the more than 25 gift cards Joshua Crowell has distributed. Courtesy of Joshua Crowell A New Hampshire postal worker wanted to help celebrate members of the class of 2020 living on his route after he realized they would be unable to enjoy traditional graduation celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua Crowell, came up with the idea while working a route in Bow, New Hampshire after he saw multiple signs on front lawns saying "a 2020 high school graduate lives here" and realized he wanted to "try to do something for them." Crowell told NBC News he decided to purchase graduation cards for the students and then decided he wanted to do "a little bit more," so he went to a local Dunkin Donuts and bought a bunch of $5 gift cards and put them inside the cards along with a personal "congratulations" message. Crowell said in response to the gifts, many of the students have written him personal thank you notes explaining how much the gesture meant to them. He said at this point he believes he has given out at least 25 gift cards but added, "I always keep extras in my lunchbox. If I have to be on a different route, if I see a sign, I throw a stamp on it and put it in the box and go about my route."







New Zealand's Ardern turned away from cafe under virus rules Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her post-Cabinet media update at Parliament in April in Wellington, New Zealand. Mark Mitchell / Pool via Getty Images Hailed for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner were turned away from a cafe on Saturday because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines. Ardern's government relaxed many social distancing rules on Thursday, reopening cafes, cinemas and malls after two months of some of the tightest virus restrictions in the world. Ardern and Clarke Gayford walked for a brunch to a cafe in the country's capital, Wellington, where they were initially told it was too full, New Zealand media reported. An employee ran after them a few minutes later when a table became free and the couple went back. The prime minister's press service said that waiting at a cafe is likely with the virus restrictions. "The PM says she just waits like everyone else," the public Television New Zealand cited Ardern's press service as saying. New Zealand has managed to contain the pandemic before it strained the public health system. There have been 1,149 confirmed cases as of Sunday and 21 reported deaths, according to data from the health ministry.







Trump calls Obama 'grossly incompetent' after coronavirus criticism Trump: Obama was a 'grossly incompetent' president May 17, 2020 03:06 President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at former President Barack Obama, calling him "grossly incompetent" after Obama on Saturday criticized "the folks in charge" of the coronavirus response. Asked about Obama's remarks by reporters after returning to the White House from Camp David, Trump said he had not seen Obama's comments but added: "Look, he was an incompetent president, that's all I can say. Grossly incompetent." He later tweeted: The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020 On Saturday, Obama offered some of his most pointed criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed nearly 90,000 people in the U.S., according to an NBC News tracker. Obama did not reference Trump by name. "More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama said in the address, which was streamed online. "A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge." "If the world's going to get better, it's going to be up to you," he said. Obama's address was delivered to 27,000 students at 78 historically black colleges and universities in a two-hour event called "Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition."







It's hard to flee from your domestic abuser during a lockdown If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522. When the stay-at-home order went into effect in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, C. realized her plan to leave her abusive husband had just been sped up. Her two teenage children would suddenly be home to witness the violence. "My kids were home from school and they were going to see this," said C., who asked that her full name not be used to protect her privacy. "They knew how controlling he was, but knowing that they would be home — we didn't make it two weeks into our stay-at-home order." The family walked on eggshells during the order, she said. "What I wore to the way I did my hair — anything would set him off." Read the whole story here.







Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets coronavirus test during press conference Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given a coronavirus test live during his daily press briefing on Sunday to demonstrate the ease with which the test is given. Cuomo was encouraging New Yorkers who think they might have COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — to go online, find a nearby testing location and schedule an appointment. "It is a fast and easy thing to do," Cuomo said. Gov. Cuomo demonstrates 'how easy' it is to take the coronavirus test May 17, 2020 01:28 He added that tests are now available but that not enough people in the state of New York were being tested. Cuomo said that when he asks people why they had yet to be tested, they were reluctant for a drove of reasons. "There is a general proclivity where, and I don't mean any disrespect to the medical professionals — my sister is a doctor — but some people just don't like to go to the doctor and don't like to get tested," Cuomo said. "I am not good at this, but this test is not an invasive test, there's no pain to this test there is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. ... It is so fast and so easy that even a governor can take this test. That's how fast and easy it is," Cuomo said. He wanted to show anyone doubting him, he said, how fast and easy it is to take a coronavirus test. Cuomo then stood to introduce Dr. Elizabeth Dufort, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Albany, New York, who administered the test to him as he stood up from his seat. Dufort told Cuomo to lift his head and close his eyes, which he questioned, telling viewers, "You can question the doctor." Dufort responded that it was for comfort and because Cuomo might tear up. Then, Dufort inserted a swap into one of Cuomo's nostril for approximately five seconds. "That's it? That's it. Nothing else? Told you," Cuomo said, almost shrugging his shoulders as he thanked the doctor.






