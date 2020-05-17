SEE NEW POSTS

Canadian air force officer dies after jet crashes during tribute A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force killed after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic was identified Sunday by authorities. Capt. Jennifer Casey was a public affairs officer who joined the elite Snowbirds squadron in 2018, the air force said. Another team member, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured. The flight was part of Operation Inspiration, a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military aerobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Read the full story.







Immigration agency asks for emergency funds, will raise fees WASHINGTON — The U.S. government agency that processes citizenship applications and work visas is running out of money because of the COVID-19 pandemic and says it needs to raise its fees and receive emergency funding from Congress to stay afloat. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is typically funded through the fees it charges people seeking to live or work in the country. But the agency said Sunday that it has seen a dramatic decrease in applications as a result of the pandemic. Much of the U.S. immigration system has ground to a halt. Nearly all visa processing by the State Department is suspended and travel to the U.S. has been restricted. In April, President Donald Trump announced a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. USCIS said in a statement that it expects its revenue will drop by about 61% through the end of the year.







Economy won't recover 'until people feel confident that they are safe,' says Fed Chairman Powell The U.S. economy won't recover "until people feel confident that they are safe," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday, in an interview with CBS News's "60 Minutes." "The sooner we get the virus under control, the sooner businesses can reopen," he said. While Powell anticipates that economic conditions could improve in the second half of the year without a vaccine, he believes that "for the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine." Unemployment is likely to peak between 20 and 25 percent, and GDP is likely to shrink by more than 20 percent, Powell said. The central bank head also admitted he is worried about what could happen to the economy if the pandemic were to worsen again. "The big thing we have to avoid during that period is a second wave of the virus," Chair Powell told CBS. "That would be very damaging, to have to reintroduce the measures and slow the economy down again. That would be quite damaging to the economy and also to public confidence."







Number of coronavirus deaths in U.S. surpasses 90,000 The number of people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus rose to 90,135 on Sunday, according to an NBC News tally. Nearly 1.5 million people have contracted the virus, the count shows. The United States has more recorded more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that 12 different forecasting models used by the agency predicted the number of deaths in the United States will surpass 100,000 by June 1.







Doctors couldn't help these COVID-19 patients with their endless symptoms. So they turned to one another. Jennifer English was sick, scared and confused. For two weeks, the Oregon City, Oregon, single mother had had no sense of taste, a fever that reached 102.5 degrees and an uncomfortable tightness in her chest. English, 46, who helps manage a restaurant and bar, suspected she had the coronavirus and worried her health might worsen, leaving her incapable of caring for her son. But in phone calls and virtual doctor appointments, physicians downplayed her concerns. When she then started experiencing dizziness so overpowering that it caused her to collapse on her bathroom floor in mid-April, English went to an emergency room and demanded a test for COVID-19. An ER physician gave her the test, but told her she had likely had a panic attack — even though English has no history of anxiety — and sent her home. Read the whole story here.







New Hampshire postal worker gives Dunkin' Donuts gift cards to 2020 graduating seniors along his route One of the more than 25 gift cards Joshua Crowell has distributed. Courtesy of Joshua Crowell A New Hampshire postal worker wanted to help celebrate members of the class of 2020 living on his route after he realized they would be unable to enjoy traditional graduation celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua Crowell, came up with the idea while working a route in Bow, New Hampshire after he saw multiple signs on front lawns saying "a 2020 high school graduate lives here" and realized he wanted to "try to do something for them." Crowell told NBC News he decided to purchase graduation cards for the students and then decided he wanted to do "a little bit more," so he went to a local Dunkin Donuts and bought a bunch of $5 gift cards and put them inside the cards along with a personal "congratulations" message. Crowell said in response to the gifts, many of the students have written him personal thank you notes explaining how much the gesture meant to them. He said at this point he believes he has given out at least 25 gift cards but added, "I always keep extras in my lunchbox. If I have to be on a different route, if I see a sign, I throw a stamp on it and put it in the box and go about my route."






