Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll tops 90,000 as number of cases reaches 1.5 million

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has topped 90,000, according to NBC News' count. Meanwhile, 1.5 million cases have been confirmed in the country.

Nearly 2,000 people died in the U.S. on Sunday alone, the tally showed. Globally, 315,000 have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The number of deaths is expected to hit 100,000 by June 1, according to Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus is at the top of the agenda at Monday's virtual World Health Assembly, but a blame game threatens to mar the meeting.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog