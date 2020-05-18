Happy couples celebrate love with drive-thru weddings

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has topped 90,000, according to NBC News' count. Meanwhile, 1.5 million cases have been confirmed in the country.
Nearly 2,000 people died in the U.S. on Sunday alone, the tally showed. Globally, 315,000 have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The number of deaths is expected to hit 100,000 by June 1, according to Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus is at the top of the agenda at Monday's virtual World Health Assembly, but a blame game threatens to mar the meeting.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead
TOKYO — Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing worse times may lie ahead.
The Cabinet Office reported Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter.
The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%. Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%.
Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world's third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War II.
Australia plans pop-up carparks to prevent rush hour virus crush
SYDNEY — Australian officials planned to open pop-up parking lots and extra bicycle lanes in Sydney and other cities as the country's most populous state began its first full week on Monday of loosened lockdown measures.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to avoid peak-hour trains and buses as they return to work to ensure that social distancing between commuters is maintained.
Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step government plan after two months of shutdowns that officials have credited with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low.
Canadian air force officer dies after jet crashes during tribute
A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force killed after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic was identified Sunday by authorities.
Capt. Jennifer Casey was a public affairs officer who joined the elite Snowbirds squadron in 2018, the air force said. Another team member, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured.
The flight was part of Operation Inspiration, a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military aerobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.