Photo: Drinking coffee with a face shield A woman enjoys a coffee in Rome on Monday as Italy eases some of its lockdown measures. Yara Nardi / Reuters







India threatened by cyclone amid coronavirus pandemic Police personnel and officials escort a man tested positive for COVID-19 in an alley during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Siliguri, West Bengal State, India on May 18, 2020. Diptendu Dutta / AFP - Getty Images BHUBANESWAR, India — India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said on Monday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. The cyclone, expected to make landfall on Wednesday, comes as India eases the world's longest lockdown, imposed in April against the virus, which has infected more than 96,169 people and killed 3,029. The states of Odisha and West Bengal sent disaster management teams to move families from homes of mud and thatch to places of shelter from the severe cyclonic storm, Amphan, which is expected to gain strength in the next 12 hours. Read more here.







N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he tested negative for COVID-19 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he tested negative for COVID-19. "It is peace of mind," he said. Cuomo received a nasal swab test for the coronavirus during his daily press briefing Sunday. "There is no reason why people shouldn't be getting tested," he said Monday. "If you have any symptoms, get a test."







Tennessee couple adopts teenage son over Zoom A Tennessee couple adopted their 17-year-old son via the Zoom video conferencing platform after courts moved hearings online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chad and Paul Beanblossom, who reside in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, first met their son Michael on October 30, 2019, the couple told NBC affiliate WBIR. By that time, Michael had spent the past 5 ½ years in nine different foster homes. But that was about to change. On Friday, May 1, the couple officially made Michael a permanent part of their family, with the adoption process finalized over Zoom. In a video posted on Chad Beanblossom's Facebook page, the three embrace as family and friends give their congratulations. "I think he finally got to see we were in it with him for the long run," Chad Beanblossom told WBIR. "Regardless of the kid's age, they want love. They want family. They want normalcy."







New York City won't hit phase one of reopening until at least June While parts of New York state last week entered the "first phase" in a process of slowly reopening, New York City likely won't see that phase until June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. De Blasio said the city looked to be on track to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to allow very limited businesses like construction, manufacturing, and landscaping and recreation like drive-in movies and tennis in "the first half of June." The city only met three of the seven criteria as of Monday. Meanwhile, de Blasio reversed an earlier decision and said New York City beaches would open, but that swimming, parties, gatherings and sports would not be allowed. He also said New Yorkers should not travel to the beach on public transportation. If the rules are not followed, the city is preparing fencing to "close off the beaches."







Camps won't look 'typical this summer,' directors say as they release new safety guidelines New summer camp guidelines released May 18, 2020 05:13 As thousands of camps across the country weigh whether to open this summer, the YMCA and the American Camp Association have released best practices to keep children safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The detailed guidelines include precautions such as having children wear masks when appropriate, engaging in smaller group activities than usual and regularly sanitizing sports equipment — if they decide to operate. Read more here.







Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results, moves to larger studies A COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown it can prompt an immune response in the human body, and was also found to be safe and well-tolerated in a small group of patients. Moderna, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company that manufactured the vaccine, announced the encouraging early results from its phase 1 clinical trial Monday morning. The drug is now being tested in larger studies. The company reported that eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine developed neutralizing antibodies — which are believed to be key in providing protection from the virus — at levels seen in patients who've recovered from COVID-19. Read more here.







Fearing Trump's green card policy, families with immigrants may opt out of coronavirus care Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles on March 20, 2018. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file Families who have at least one member without a green card are fearful of using public benefit programs because of a Trump immigration policy, creating concern on whether they will also avoid publicly available coronavirus testing and treatment. The Urban Institute study found persistence of the chilling effect caused by the Trump administration's public charge rule that expands the criteria for denying legal permanent residence applications based on past or potential use of government benefit programs. Read more here.







Many Americans are unaware of the coronavirus-related financial assistance that's available to them Many unemployed people may not be aware of the coronavirus-related financial assistance that is available to them. A whopping 80 percent of unemployed Americans say they haven't reached out for relief measures, according to Credit Karma. They think they don't qualify. They're overwhelmed by all the information. They don't even know where to start. These are the top reasons for not accessing assistance, according to the financial advice website, which surveyed 1,037 U.S. adults in April about their understanding of government relief measures related to COVID-19. The stimulus checks are the top story, but you may be able to access other types of relief. Here's what else you may qualify for.






