Italy reopens shops, bars after 10-week lockdown

SEE NEW POSTS

Wisconsin governor says Democratic convention will likely be virtual Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said Monday that the Democratic National Committee will likely host a virtual convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I want the Democratic convention to happen. But I also want to ensure that there isn't stress on the public health system, nor put the delegates and others that come to the convention in harm's way," Evers said. "I would believe it's likely that it would be virtual but I want to look at the data before I do any recommendation." The DNC initially planned to have the nominating convention in July in Milwaukee but it was postponed until August due to COVID-19 to give planners more time to determine the best structure for the event. Evers has also had his emergency powers tested in Wisconsin by the GOP legislature and after the state Supreme Court struck down the governor’s stay-at-home order last week. Share this -







Trump admin asks nursing homes to get all residents, staff tested before reopening, though many can't do so The Trump administration said in press release Monday that before a nursing home can reopen it recommends — but does not require — that all residents and staff at the facility should get a diagnostic test to see if they are positive for COVID-19. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recommended in the press release that states should conduct inspections prior to the reopening of a long-term care facility, and recommended that nursing homes delay reopening until their is a "sustained decrease" in coronavirus cases. NBC News reported last week that while the White House was asking states to universally test all nursing home residents and staff over the coming two weeks, many states remain unable to do so, including Vice President Mike Pence's home state of Indiana. Share this -







Dropkick Murphys, Bruce Springsteen to livestream show from empty Fenway Park The Dropkick Murphys will perform a live concert from an empty Fenway Park, the band announced on Monday. The show, dubbed “Streaming Outta Fenway,” a play on the group’s song “Shipping Up to Boston,” will be streamed live on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages on May 29 at 6 p.m. EST. Bruce Springsteen will also join from a remote location. Together, they will play a Dropkick Murphys song and a Springsteen song. In a post on its website, the group said it is the first band in history to play a full show in an empty sports stadium and the first to play on the dirt and grass of Fenway Park’s infield. The concert, which is free of charge, will raise money for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity and Feeding America. On FRIDAY MAY 29 at 6PM Boston time - the lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY !!



To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend @springsteen will be joining us remotely.... We’ll play together, 1 of ours + 1 of his - https://t.co/dUswGOJEd3 pic.twitter.com/ClwuzVD2Ax — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) May 18, 2020 Share this -







Oregon governor vows to appeal after court strikes down coronavirus executive orders Oregon Gov. Kate Brown vowed to appeal a court ruling to the state's Supreme Court on Monday after a judge ruled her executive orders on social distancing guidelines "null and void." The ruling by Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff claimed Brown's order was invalidated because she failed to have it approved by the state legislature following 28 days, according to NBC affiliate KGW. The suit was initially filed by a group of churches who claimed Brown's stay-at-home order was unconstitutional for infringing on a citizen's right to worship. Brown stood by her actions in a Twitter thread Monday, and said that the "science behind my executive orders hasn’t changed." "It is irresponsible to dismiss the health risks and science behind our measures to stop COVID-19," Brown said. "We would be faced with the prospect of another mass outbreak without the tools that have proven to be effective in protecting our families, neighbors & loved ones from this disease." The science behind my executive orders hasn’t changed: today’s ruling from the Baker County Circuit Court will be appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court within hours to keep my emergency orders in effect, ensuring we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) May 18, 2020 Share this -







Professional sports in California could resume in June, governor says If coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in California, professional sports may be given the green light to return in the state as soon as June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. Newsom's tentative announcement came while discussing hopes to reopen the state's economy, assuming that California continues its downward trend of cases. The governor said he hopes to allow non-essential retailers to open in-store shopping across the state rather than on a regional basis. "In addition to that, sporting events, pro sports in that first week of June without spectators and modifications, and very prescriptive conditions can continue to move forward," Newsom said. NASCAR resumed its season on Sunday without spectators at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the league's first race since March. Other countries have also allowed some professional sports to continue without fans in the stands, such as Germany's Bundesliga soccer league and South Korea's Korean Baseball Organization. Gov. Newsom says if progress continues, California could allow pro sports events without fans as soon as early June. pic.twitter.com/2FrpbXoaSE — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 18, 2020 Share this -







70 cases of COVID-19 at French schools days after re-opening Children social distance in a classroom at the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school in Marseille, France, on May 14, 2020. Daniel Cole / AP PARIS — Just one week after a third of French schoolchildren went back to school in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown, there’s been a worrying flareup of about 70 COVID-19 cases linked to schools. Some lower grades in schools were opened last week and a further 150,000 junior high students went back to the classroom Monday as further restrictions were loosened by the government. The move initially spelled relief: the end of homeschooling for hundreds of thousands of exhausted French parents, many of whom were also working from home. Read the full story here. Share this -





