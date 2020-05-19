Thailand’s travel ban impacts the country’s elephants

President Donald Trump threatened to make the freeze on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization permanent as he laid out allegations of "missteps" in the way the agency responded to the coronavirus in a letter to its leader.
The letter, which was posted to Trump's Twitter account late Monday, accuses the organization of an "alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."
The warning came hours after the president said Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that he has vigorously promoted despite FDA warnings.
The U.S. death toll stands at 91,172 and there are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.
Trump admin taps startup to build first stockpile of key drug ingredients
Seeking to secure the nation's supply of critical medications, the Trump administration has signed a $354 million contract that would create the nation's first strategic stockpile of key ingredients needed to make medicines.
The agreement was signed Monday with Phlow Corp., a generic drug maker based in Virginia. According to a news release to be made public Tuesday, the project will use federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority under the Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal is twofold: to enable the U.S. to manufacture essential drugs at risk of shortage and to create a reserve of active pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce the dependence on foreign suppliers.