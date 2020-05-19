Vietnam offers cut-price paradise to lure local travelers post coronavirus

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump threatened to make the freeze on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization permanent as he laid out allegations of "missteps" in the way the agency responded to the coronavirus in a letter to its leader.

The letter, which was posted to Trump's Twitter account late Monday, accuses the organization of an "alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."

The warning came hours after the president said Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that he has vigorously promoted despite FDA warnings.

The U.S. death toll stands at 91,172 and there are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.

