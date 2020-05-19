President Donald Trump threatened to make the freeze on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization permanent as he laid out allegations of "missteps" in the way the agency responded to the coronavirus in a letter to its leader.
The letter, which was posted to Trump's Twitter account late Monday, accuses the organization of an "alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."
The warning came hours after the president said Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that he has vigorously promoted despite FDA warnings.
The U.S. death toll stands at 91,172 and there are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Russia's prime minister returns to his post after coronavirus recovery
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was official reinstated to his post on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Mishustin announced on April 30 that he had tested positive for the virus and was entering a hospital for treatment.
Mishustin’s formal return, ordered by President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, comes as Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus and sees its daily number of new cases continue to trend downward.
However, the decline in Russia’s daily growth rate is so far focused almost entirely on Moscow, with the growth rate remaining steady outside the capital.
Vietnam offers cut-price paradise to lure local travelers post coronavirus
Vietnam recorded a 98 percent fall in visitors this April compared to 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its success in fighting the virus, posting only 324 cases and no deaths, now sees it set to breathe life back into its tourism industry.
Vietnam will be one of the first Southeast Asian nations to start to revive its economy, but with a ban still in place on foreign visitors, and many of their major tourist markets under lockdown, hotels and resorts are discounting paradise to make it more attractive to local travelers.
A tourism promotion campaign "Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam" debuted last week and hotels and airlines have cut prices by as much as half, according to Vu The Binh, chairman of Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, and vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association.
Prince Charles asks for 'army of people' to pick fruit and veg
Britain's Prince Charles on Tuesday appealed to people laid off in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown to apply for the "unglamorous" job of farmwork.
The Prince of Wales, 71, launched the #PickForBritain campaign with a video of him standing in his garden explaining that crops risk going to waste if farmers can't get extra support. "If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year we need an army of people to help," he said.
Charles, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, compared the campaign to a similar effort during the Second World War, saying those who get involved "will be making a vital contribution to the national effort" in fighting the pandemic.
Italy's 24-hour death toll dips below 100 for first time since March
For the first time in nearly 10 weeks, Italy reported fewer than 100 deaths due to the coronavirus in a 24 hour period as the nationwide lockdown eased, officials said Tuesday.
Italy was one of the hardest-hit countries in the world and more than 32,000 people have died since the pandemic began. But on Monday the country saw 99 deaths, far lower than the peak of several hundred deaths a day several weeks ago, while four regions reported no new infections at all.
With conditions improving, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in press release that Italy is aiming to allow the return of European tourists beginning June 3.
Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could be three times official count
MEXICO CITY — A registry of death certificates in Mexico City suggests there have been 4,577 cases in which doctors mentioned coronavirus or COVID-19 as a possible or probable cause of death, more than three times the official count.
The federal government acknowledges only 1,332 confirmed deaths in Mexico City due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Mexicans Against Corruption said in a report Monday it obtained access to a database of death certificates issued in Mexico City between March 18 and May 12. It showed that in explanatory notes attached to 4,577 death certificates, doctors included the words “SARS,” “COV2,” “COV,” “Covid 19,” or “new coronavirus.”
The virus’ technical name is SARS-CoV-2. The notes the group counted included terms such as “suspected,” “probable,” or “possible” when describing the virus’ role in the deaths. In 3,209 certificates, it was listed as a suspected contributing factor along with other causes of death, like pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock or multiple organ failure.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has acknowledged there are more virus-related deaths than officially reported, and has said a special commission will review the death figures. Her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new report.
Thailand's travel ban impacts the country's elephants
Thailand’s travel ban impacts the country’s elephantsMay 18, 202002:32
Trump admin taps startup to build first stockpile of key drug ingredients
Seeking to secure the nation's supply of critical medications, the Trump administration has signed a $354 million contract that would create the nation's first strategic stockpile of key ingredients needed to make medicines.
The agreement was signed Monday with Phlow Corp., a generic drug maker based in Virginia. According to a news release to be made public Tuesday, the project will use federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority under the Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal is twofold: to enable the U.S. to manufacture essential drugs at risk of shortage and to create a reserve of active pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce the dependence on foreign suppliers.