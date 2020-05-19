SEE NEW POSTS

Virus lockdowns may harm African elephants as tourism wanes, charity warns Coronavirus lockdowns could inadvertently harm the African elephant, an animal welfare charity warned on Tuesday, as tourism wanes and funding for conservation projects dries up. A lack of tourism is harming conservation efforts in many African countries and leading to the poaching of the vulnerable mammals, the British charity How Many Elephants said. It warned at least 96 elephants were being poached every day even before the pandemic, making them vulnerable to extinction within decades on the continent. Conservationist Colin Bell warned that "without tourism, there is no money left for managing Africa's parks," and as people lose jobs and income they are forced to turn to rhinos and elephants for bush meat — further putting the animals under threat.







WHO coronavirus assembly: U.S.-China clash dominates as summit reaches finale As countries struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization's annual meeting is reaching its finale Tuesday having descended into fiery dispute involving the United States, China and the WHO itself. President Donald Trump teed up the second and final day of the 73rd World Health Assembly by sending an excoriating letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who he accused of doing "a very sad job" in attempting to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter, the president threatened to make permanent a temporary funding freeze on American donations as he accuses it of helping China cover up the outbreak. The U.S. is the WHO's biggest donor. Read the full story here.







India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Migrant workers line up outside a Mumbai railway station on Tuesday to return to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. Punit Paranjpe / AFP - Getty Images Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching the number of intensive care unit beds in the country, while the rate of growth of new infections showed little sign of slowing. India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163. The number of Indian cases has easily outstripped China, where the virus originated late last year and which has been one of the infection hotspots in Asia. India has officially extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.







Russia's prime minister returns to his post after coronavirus recovery Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was official reinstated to his post on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Mishustin announced on April 30 that he had tested positive for the virus and was entering a hospital for treatment. Mishustin's formal return, ordered by President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, comes as Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus and sees its daily number of new cases continue to trend downward. However, the decline in Russia's daily growth rate is so far focused almost entirely on Moscow, with the growth rate remaining steady outside the capital.







Vietnam offers cut-price paradise to lure local travelers post coronavirus Vietnamese tourists visit Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Tuesday after the government eased the lockdown. Kham / Reuters Vietnam recorded a 98 percent fall in visitors this April compared to 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its success in fighting the virus, posting only 324 cases and no deaths, now sees it set to breathe life back into its tourism industry. Vietnam will be one of the first Southeast Asian nations to start to revive its economy, but with a ban still in place on foreign visitors, and many of their major tourist markets under lockdown, hotels and resorts are discounting paradise to make it more attractive to local travelers. A tourism promotion campaign "Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam" debuted last week and hotels and airlines have cut prices by as much as half, according to Vu The Binh, chairman of Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, and vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association.







Italy's 24-hour death toll dips below 100 for first time since March For the first time in nearly 10 weeks, Italy reported fewer than 100 deaths due to the coronavirus in a 24 hour period as the nationwide lockdown eased, officials said Tuesday. Italy was one of the hardest-hit countries in the world and more than 32,000 people have died since the pandemic began. But on Monday the country saw 99 deaths, far lower than the peak of several hundred deaths a day several weeks ago, while four regions reported no new infections at all. With conditions improving, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in press release that Italy is aiming to allow the return of European tourists beginning June 3.






