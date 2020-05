SEE NEW POSTS

Pier 1 Imports to wind down its business due to coronavirus Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports said Tuesday it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to wind down its business entirely after it was not able to find a buyer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and online operations. Pier 1 said it will commence the winding down of its business "as soon as reasonably possible," once its stores are able to reopen to liquidate. "Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure a buyer and requiring us to wind down," Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. The pandemic has taken a toll on many in retail. So far, high-end department store chain Neiman Marcus, apparel maker J.Crew, and mall icon J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Read the full story here.







Chinese province seeks to ban illegal wildlife trade, consumption Porcupine, king cobra and barking deer are among a list of animals slated to be banned for the purposes of trade and consumption by the Chinese province of Hunan which borders the region where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected. While the precise source of COVID-19 remains a mystery, scientists have suggested that like many other coronaviruses, it was transmitted to humans from animals, sparking concern for the risks of live-animal markets. Hunan province issued a statement on Friday proposing legislation that would end the breeding and sale of wild animals in an effort to protect people's health and safety. The government has also proposed a program to compensate farmers who breed exotic animals to help deter them from the market.







Virus lockdowns may harm African elephants as tourism wanes, charity warns Coronavirus lockdowns could inadvertently harm the African elephant, an animal welfare charity warned on Tuesday, as tourism wanes and funding for conservation projects dries up. A lack of tourism is harming conservation efforts in many African countries and leading to the poaching of the vulnerable mammals, the British charity How Many Elephants said. It warned at least 96 elephants were being poached every day even before the pandemic, making them vulnerable to extinction within decades on the continent. Conservationist Colin Bell warned that "without tourism, there is no money left for managing Africa's parks," and as people lose jobs and income they are forced to turn to rhinos and elephants for bush meat — further putting the animals under threat.







WHO coronavirus assembly: U.S.-China clash dominates as summit reaches finale As countries struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization's annual meeting is reaching its finale Tuesday having descended into fiery dispute involving the United States, China and the WHO itself. President Donald Trump teed up the second and final day of the 73rd World Health Assembly by sending an excoriating letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who he accused of doing "a very sad job" in attempting to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter, the president threatened to make permanent a temporary funding freeze on American donations as he accuses it of helping China cover up the outbreak. The U.S. is the WHO's biggest donor. Read the full story here.







India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Migrant workers line up outside a Mumbai railway station on Tuesday to return to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. Punit Paranjpe / AFP - Getty Images Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching the number of intensive care unit beds in the country, while the rate of growth of new infections showed little sign of slowing. India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163. The number of Indian cases has easily outstripped China, where the virus originated late last year and which has been one of the infection hotspots in Asia. India has officially extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.







Russia's prime minister returns to work after coronavirus recovery Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was officially reinstated to his post on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mishustin announced on April 30 that he had tested positive for the virus and was entering a hospital for treatment. Mishustin's formal return, ordered by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, comes as Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus and sees its daily number of new cases continue to trend downward. However, the decline in Russia's daily growth rate is so far focused almost entirely on Moscow, with the growth rate remaining steady outside the capital.