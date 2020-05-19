SEE NEW POSTS

U.K. to rely on British workers to bring in harvest amid coronavirus The U.K. will have to rely on British workers to help bring in the harvest this year, Environment Secretary George Eustice said Tuesday. Every year, large numbers of people come from countries such as Romania and Bulgaria to take part in the harvest, Eustice said. But the government estimates only around a third of those who normally come are already in the country, and a small number may continue to travel. Furloughed workers "may be getting to the point that they want to lend a hand and play their part, they may be wanting to get out and they may be wanting to supplement their income," he said.







Memorial Day ceremonies in New York will be no more than 10 people, Cuomo says Cuomo on Memorial Day gatherings: 'We want to honor our veterans' May 19, 2020 01:15 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he thinks it's important the state honor veterans for Memorial Day, but wants to do so in a safe way. The governor said he is going to allow ceremonies of no more than 10 people and hopes the events will be broadcast on television so residents can watch safely at home. It's up to local governments, however, to decide if they want to hold a ceremony. The governor is also encouraging vehicle parades as a way to honor military personnel who have died. "This is an important tradition," he said at a news briefing on Tuesday. "Many people lost their lives. It's important to the veterans that they be recognized. And I think we can do that and I think we can do that safely."







More than 177,000 NYC public school students expected for remote summer school More than 177,000 public school students in New York City are expected to attend remote summer school classes, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The nation's largest school system is planning for a summer school enrollment of about 177,700, comprised of about 67,000 third-through eighth-graders, 83,000 high school students and 27,700 children with disabilities, the mayor said. That is slightly up from the 171,500 students who attended summer school in 2019, according to the city's Department of Education. "They've gone though a lot," de Blasio said of the system's 1.1 million students. "A lot of disruption, a lot of challenges. Some of them have even gone through trauma; it's not easy for young people."







Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies of COVID-19 Annie Glenn, center, looks at her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn as he lies in honor on Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. John Minchillo / AP file Annie Glenn, who was the widow of late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday at age 100. Glenn died of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. At the time of John Glenn's death in 2016, the two had been married 73 years. She had moved out of the apartment they shared in Columbus in recent years and gone to live with her daughter, Lyn, according to Wilson. After learning skills that helped her to control a severe stutter, Glenn became an advocate for people with communication disorders. Read the full story here.







Florida passes 2,000 coronavirus deaths Florida reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide coronavirus death toll above 2,000. In total, 46,944 people have tested positive and 2,052 people have died in the Sunshine State.







Australian restaurant filling tables with cardboard customers A restaurant in Australia restaurant is filling tables with cardboard customers to make patrons feel less lonely while eating. Frank Angeletta, owner of Five Dock Dining in Sydney, Australia, told NBC News affiliate 7News that he has also prepared ambient background noise, including chatter and clinking silverware, to play in the background. The restaurant opened this past Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and capacity was limited to 10 patrons at a time, per government regulations.







Federal appeals court orders New York to hold Democratic presidential primary A federal appeals court ordered Tuesday that New York's presidential primary be reinstated, and that the names former presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders be among those allowed on the presidential primary ballot. The new order is the latest, and possibly final, development in a months-long fight between members of the New York State Board of Elections and a handful of former presidential candidates like Yang and Sanders over whether a candidate who has suspended their campaign should be allowed to remain on a ballot and thereby eligible to collect delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The New York State Board of Elections confirmed to NBC News they do not plan to appeal this morning's decision, setting the stage for the presidential primary to return to ballots for the state's June 23 primary. Last month, the board removed Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders from the ballot, pointing to his decision to drop out of the presidential race and a recent law that gave the board the power to remove candidates from the ballot after they dropped out. That move effectively canceled the state's Democratic presidential primary. But Sanders' lawyers had argued against removing him, arguing that he was still fighting for convention delegates to have influence at the convention despite having ended his quest for the nomination. Yang brought a lawsuit against the board over the decision, and the Sanders camp hired a lawyer and penned a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the challenge. A federal circuit court judge disagreed with the board's decision, ruling on May 5 that the primary proceed with the candidates who were on the ballot as of April 26. This includes Sanders, Yang, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. And on Tuesday, the 2nd District Court of Appeals, the federal appeals court that covers New York, upheld the lower court's decision. In a tweet responding to the decision, "America's Promise," a super PAC formed by former senior Sanders advisors after his campaign ended, wrote "Democracy prevails."







Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Reba McEntire reschedule tours Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are postponing their summer tours until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, joining a growing list of artists that have put their plans on hold. "Hopefully this doesn't come as too much of a surprise, but as much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority," the artists wrote in a joint post on Green Day's Twitter account on Tuesday. Reba McEntire also announced that she will be rescheduling her upcoming arena tour, which was slated to start in July. "I can't wait to see everybody when we know it's safe to gather again," McEntire wrote in a statement. "We've worked so hard on this new show and I'll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!" Ticketholders for both tours will have the option to transfer their tickets to a summer 2021 concert date or receive a refund.






