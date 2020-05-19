SEE NEW POSTS

Alaska business restrictions end Friday Alaska's governor announced Tuesday that all businesses and other activities will be allowed to fully reopen Friday, although some local governments might not do so right away. Bars, gyms and other businesses have already been cleared to reopen although with reduced capacities. The new order will lift those capacity limits. "It'll all be open, just like it was prior to the virus," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, noting that Alaskans are still being asked to keep 6 feet apart, wear masks, wash hands and surfaces, and stay home and get tested if feeling sick. Dunleavy said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours, no new cases and no new deaths were reported and that more than 36,300 tests have been done. Alaska has seen 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, according to the state health department.







Waffle House shooter was told to wear a mask, Colorado police say A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after opening fire on a Waffle House employee who told him he needed to wear a mask, authorities in Colorado said. He was arrested Monday. The attack happened early Friday at a restaurant in the Denver suburb of Aurora, police said in a statement. Officers responding to a report of a fight and possible shooting found the employee with a gunshot wound, the Aurora Police Department said. "The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury," police said. Read the full story here.







U.S. births fall, and virus could drive them down more U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest number of newborns in 35 years. The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national "baby bust" that's been going on for more than a decade. And some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy will suppress the numbers further. "This unpredictable environment, and anxiety about the future, is going to make women think twice about having children," said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University. Read the full story here.







Texas voters afraid of coronavirus can cast mail-in ballots, federal judge rules Texas voters afraid of contracting the coronavirus can cast their ballots by mail in upcoming elections, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a 74-page decision, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote that the coronavirus pandemic had left the world "without immunity and fearfully disabled." The decision came after the Texas Democratic Party and individual voters filed a suit last month arguing that the state's denial of mail-in ballots during a pandemic was a violation of their constitutional rights. Read the full story here.







Justice Department warns California about restrictions on churches The Justice Department on Tuesday sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing concerns about how soon churches will be allowed to resume in-person services and raising Constitutional issues. The letter takes issue with state plans to allow the resumption of in-person religious services, which is scheduled to start after manufacturing and officework are allowed to resume. It also cites a past statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Barr that says, "government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity." Tuesday's letter also says that the state's stay-at-home order "does not appear to treat religious activities and comparable nonreligious activities the same." Read the full story here.







Louisiana DMV closes same day it reopened over fear of spread NEW ORLEANS — Coronavirus fears closed a Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles location near New Orleans the same morning that it reopened after a two-month pandemic closure. The office in Harvey was notified that someone in the building might have been in contact with somebody who had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Keith Neal said Tuesday. Neal said he did not know whether the notification was from a state Department of Health contact tracer. The health department reported Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, 1,004 of them are hospitalized and 2,458 have died. About 26,200 are presumed recovered. He said the office — one of 11 that reopened statewide Monday after being closed since March 20 — will be sanitized before reopening.







U.S., Canada, Mexico extend border restrictions TORONTO — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have extended their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to June 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the border is a source of vulnerability, so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days. The Canada restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April. Trudeau said Canada's provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures. "This will keep people in both of our countries safe." Trudeau said. U.S. President Donald Trump also confirmed the extension, but looked forward to its eventual end, saying, "everything we want to get back to normal." Mexico's Foreign Affairs ministry said via Twitter that after reviewing the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico and the United States the governments had decided to leave the restrictions implemented March 21 unchanged.






