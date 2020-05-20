As the U.S. death toll crossed 80,000 on Sunday, the same day U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain would begin easing its lockdown measures.
In Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday became the third member of the White House coronavirus task force to self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has emerged as the most high-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump's task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, an administration confirmed.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will also self-quarantine for 14 days and Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine. Two other people with access to the White House have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller.
As of Sunday afternoon, the U.S. death toll was 80,032, with more 1.3 million cases recorded, according to an NBC News tally.
Pandemic baseball: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players, bleachers as dugouts
Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer.
Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday.
The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's okay to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic.
The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers.
Dozens of these college leagues invite top amateur players to compete with wood bats each summer, offering scouts glimpses of their pro potential. The nation's best known summer action for top collegiate talent, the Cape Cod League, cancelled its season on April 24.