As the U.S. death toll neared 80,000, Dr. Anthony Fauci, became the third member of the White House coronavirus task force to self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, administration officials said Saturday.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has emerged as the most high-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump's task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, an administration confirmed.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will also self-quarantine for 14 days and Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine. Two other people with access to the White House have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller.
It came as the U.S. death toll hit 79,744, with more 1.3 million cases recorded, according to an NBC News tally.
UFC bout dropped from card after fighter tests positive
A middleweight mixed martial arts bout was dropped from the card of an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Florida on Saturday after a fighter tested positive for COVID-19, UFC said in a statement.
The UFC 249 bout in Jacksonville between Uriah Hall and Jacaré Souza was nixed after Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive, the organization said.
"UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," it said. "As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises."
None of the other athletes on Saturday's card were positive, promoters said. The pay-per-view competition without a live audience was one of three scheduled this month in Jacksonville.
Tesla sues California county over factory shutdown
Electric carmaker Tesla filed a federal lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County in California in a bid to restart its North American factory.
The suit seeks to overturn the county's health order, which goes further than Gov. Gavin Newsom's phased statewide reopening by continuing to shutter businesses like Tesla's plant in Fremont to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the the county's order on Monday was the "final straw" and that he was moving Tesla's headquarters from California to "Texas/Nevada immediately."