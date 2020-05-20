Live

Coronavirus live updates: Justice Department warns California on church restrictions

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: A couple wait to exchange marriage vows at one of six pop-up socially distanced marriage booths in the parking lot of the Honda Center amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 19, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
A couple wait to exchange marriage vows at one of six pop-up socially distanced marriage booths in the parking lot of the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Tuesday.Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Justice Department has sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing "civil rights concerns" about restrictions on churches, saying that the state's stay-at-home order "does not appear to treat religious activities and comparable nonreligious activities the same."

Meanwhile, a semblance of normality is returning to South Korea as high school seniors returned to the classroom for the first time in nearly three months on Wednesday. Their schools however, look and feel different, with masks and temperature checks along with transparent dividers in the cafeteria.

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 92,500 with more than 1.53 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

38m ago / 8:59 AM UTC

Hong Kong residents face strict airport measures while returning home

May 19, 202002:16

Richard Engel

41m ago / 8:56 AM UTC

Inside Mexico's fight against coronavirus

May 19, 202001:58
NBC News