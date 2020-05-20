Hong Kong residents face strict airport measures while returning home

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Justice Department has sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing "civil rights concerns" about restrictions on churches, saying that the state's stay-at-home order "does not appear to treat religious activities and comparable nonreligious activities the same."

Meanwhile, a semblance of normality is returning to South Korea as high school seniors returned to the classroom for the first time in nearly three months on Wednesday. Their schools however, look and feel different, with masks and temperature checks along with transparent dividers in the cafeteria.

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 92,500 with more than 1.53 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.