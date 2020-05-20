Monkeys can develop immunity to coronavirus. Can humans?

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joe Biden says it's "totally irresponsible" for President Donald Trump to be taking and touting the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a way to prevent COVID-19.

"There's no serious medical personnel out there saying to use that drug, it's counterproductive, it's not going to help," Biden said Tuesday in a virtual Yahoo News event with chef Jose Andres.

One tactic seen as a key component for preventing a flare-up of cases as states reopen is contact tracing. But public health officials are facing a growing backlash of misinformation and lack of necessary resources. Without a cohesive national plan, "some states will do an effective job of this and some states will not," said Andy Van Kleunen, CEO of the National Skills Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group for improved skills training.

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 92,500 with more than 1.53 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.