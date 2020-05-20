SEE NEW POSTS

Missouri grocery store repurposed salad bar to serve mini bottles of liquor A Dierbergs location in Arnold, Mo., created a tiki bar where its salad bar once was. Courtesy of Dierbergs When a grocery store was forced to close its signature salad bar to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, some of its employees got creative and built an alcohol display in its wake. "We had originally put out other fresh foods, but it didn't go over so well because everyone's been stressed out," said Rick Rodemacher, the store director of Dierbergs Markets' Manchester, Missouri location. "A group of the employees were talking and we thought we could make good use of the empty space and make people smile if we swapped out the salad bar for one that serves alcohol." Read the full story here.







Highway deaths soar amid pandemic as people get 'the itch to drive faster' Highway fatality rates jumped 14 percent in March, even as U.S. roadways began emptying due to the near-nationwide coronavirus quarantine. With significantly fewer vehicles on the road, the total number of deaths dropped an estimated 8 percent, but measured in terms of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles driven, the figure for March surged to 1.22 compared to 1.07 in March 2019, according to the National Safety Council. Seven states posted double-digit increases, the NSC reported, with Connecticut seeing a 42 percent spike. Police across the U.S. have been reporting major increases in speeding citations and arrests, with fewer fender benders — but significant increases in severe crashes. "People on the road have been getting the itch to drive faster," said Susanna Gotsch, director of industry analysis for CCC Information Services, which consults with insurance companies on auto crashes. Overall, total U.S. highway deaths rose 2 percent during the first quarter of 2019, according to the NSC.







ACLU files lawsuit over Puerto Rico 'fake news' laws feared by journalists covering pandemic A drive-thru checkpoint to perform tests that detect COVID-19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 16, 2020. Carlos Giusti / AP file The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Puerto Rican government over what the group called a pair of "fake news" laws that it says authorities can use to punish reporters covering the coronavirus pandemic. The suit, brought in federal district court, was filed on behalf of two journalists, Sandra Rodríguez Cotto and Rafelli González-Cotto. Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and other officials are named as defendants. According to court documents, one of the provisions criminalizes raising "a false alarm" over an imminent catastrophe, during a state of emergency, or to "spread rumors" about "non-existing abnormalities." Read the full story here.







WHO reports most coronavirus cases in one day as total number nears 5 million The intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow on May 17, 2020. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, "the most in a single day since the outbreak began," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a news conference Wednesday. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," he said. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began." He added that almost "two-thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries," although he did not specify where the cases had been recorded. The countries with the highest number of confirmed cases are the U.S., Russia, Brazil and the United Kingdom, according to the WHO. Read the full story here.







Anti-lockdown demonstrators trade guns for scissors at Michigan 'haircut' protest Annette Rafacz gives Manny Orovcoa a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., on May 20, 2020. Paul Sancya / AP Hundreds of protesters turned out to protest Michigan's stay-at-home order on Wednesday — and get free haircuts. Toting signs that read "End tyranny," "Live free or die" and accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of "killing small businesses," demonstrators rallied outside of the state Capitol in Lansing as part of "Operation Haircut." Several barbers were in attendance, giving free trims to demonstrators. Some of the barbers and protesters were not wearing face coverings. Many of the demonstrators also stood within 6 feet of one another as they waited for their cuts. Read the full story here.







CDC quietly releases detailed plan for reopening America Maria Iraola wipes down the sidewalk tables of the Argentino Las Olas restaurant as it prepares to open to customers on May 18, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Restaurants and bars should consider installing sneeze guards at their registers. Mass transit workers should close every other row of seats on their buses. Students should eat lunch in their classrooms instead of congregating in a cafeteria. These are among the social distancing measures that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed in a document it quietly released on its website this week outlining recommendations for reopening restaurants, mass transit, schools and childcare programs across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. The detailed 60-page document was posted on the CDC's website with no accompanying announcement from the public health agency, and comes weeks after many states have already ended or partially ended their lockdowns. Read the full story here.






