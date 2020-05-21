Protesters lay body bags near White House

Global cases of COVID-19 topped 5 million early Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
There have been more than 328,000 coroavirus deaths worldwide, with more than 92,700 in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News' count.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday afternoon, but some experts are expressing concern that the visits could put communities at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
Lawmakers urge Trump administration to collect data on LGBTQ patients
Over 100 members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to collect information on the sexual orientations and gender identities of COVID-19 patients.
A letter addressed Wednesday to the Department of Health and Human Services said a failure to track demographic data about LGBTQ identities will "make it difficult for health care providers and policymakers to clearly identify and address the prevention and treatment needs" of the community during the pandemic. A lack of data on how COVID-19 affects LGBTQ people "will exacerbate the challenges that these populations are already experiencing during the COVID-19 public health emergency," it said.
"Like other marginalized groups, the LGBTQ community faces multiple health inequities," it read. "With scarce demographic information available about the LGBTQ population, it is difficult to provide quality care and solutions."