SEE NEW POSTS

COVID-19's severe toll on blood vessels in lungs much worse than flu A post-mortem analysis of individuals who died from COVID-19 or influenza reveals key differences in how the coronavirus damages the lungs. The paper, published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, found severe blood vessel damage and widespread blood clotting throughout the lungs of those with COVID-19. The lungs of people who died from flu didn't show that kind of damage. The authors also observed more new blood vessel growth in the lungs of COVID-19 patients than influenza patients. This blood vessel growth, the authors hypothesize, is the body's response to the blood vessel damage and blockage — essentially growing new blood vessels to compensate. The study included seven autopsied lungs from COVID-19 victims, seven autopsied lungs from H1N1 flu victims, and 10 uninfected autopsied lungs. Share this -







High school administration personally delivers caps and gowns to graduating seniors Administrators at a high school in Maine drove over 500 miles to personally deliver caps and gowns to more than 200 seniors. It took Principal Ted Moccia, along with vice principals Laurie Catanese and John Springer, some 21 hours over three days to drive to each seniors' home and socially distantly deliver the cap and gown. Principal Moccia told the Sun Journal, “we tried to get every family,” and added, "we did miss a few because they were not at home. But now I’m doing a class-wide email with instructions for everyone on how to prepare for the drive-in ceremony and to make sure the seven that we missed get their graduation gear.” Graduation is set to take place on June 21 at a drive-in, where each student will be allowed to bring one vehicle filled with their families to the ceremony, according to the school. Share this -







Senate Democrats unveil proposal to create coronavirus jobs program Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and several other Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal Thursday to create a jobs program that would train up to 1.5 million people to fight coronavirus outbreaks. “With nearly 40 million people unemployed, we need solutions that meet the scale of the problem,” Schatz said in a statement. “Our bill will put people back to work and provide the workforce we need to stop the spread of the coronavirus and help us safely reopen.” The Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act would provide $100 billion in grants to state and local governments that would allow them to hire and train unemployed workers to help in contact tracing, cleaning, surveillance and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. The bill would also require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a national plan for testing and contact tracing. The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. Share this -







Scientists urge caution as Americans head outside for Memorial Day Visitors sit in social distancing circles at Dolores Park on May 20, 2020 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images With Memorial Day approaching, beaches are reopening. Cities are letting restaurants seat people outside and closing streets to encourage foot traffic. Many parks are also letting people back in. Stay-at-home orders have been eased in many cities across the United States this week just as temperatures are warming up for the holiday weekend. And many of the changes have a distinct feature: they allow for outdoor activities. These developments come as growing scientific consensus around the spread of the coronavirus has given the OK for people to be outdoors but with some very important caveats. Still, they’re balanced by concern that people will view the changes as a license to ignore other recommendations such as social distancing and wearing masks. Read more here. Share this -







Pennsylvania COVID-19 deaths climb to 4,869 with more than 65,000 cases The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health announced that the state has logged some 4,869 coronavirus deaths as of Thursday afternoon. The state recorded an additional 980 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, bringing its total to 65,392. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the department said. In total, 303,514 patients have tested negative. #COVID19 Update (as of 5/21/20 at 12:00 am):

• 980 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 65,392 total cases statewide

• 4,869 deaths statewide

• 303,514 patients tested negative to date



County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 21, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Social distancing at a French beach A woman sunbathes at a beach with roped-off zones for social distancing in La Grande Motte on Thursday as France eases lockdown measures. Clement Mahoudeau / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







McConnell: Unemployment Insurance expansion 'will not' be in the next relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told House Republicans on Wednesday that he opposes extending the temporary unemployment insurance benefit of an additional $600 per week in the next coronavirus relief package. “This will not be in the next bill,” McConnell said, according to a readout of the call given to NBC News. McConnell spent much of the call talking about the need for liability protections for employers in the next package, saying that trial lawyers are “vultures” who are lining up to launch lawsuits. “If we do another bill, it won’t look anything like the House Democrats’ bill,” McConnell told House Republicans, according to the readout. The majority leader added that Republicans will have a lot to discuss next month, providing a window into his timeline of when Senate Republicans will engage in discussions. He said Senate Republicans are unified with the House GOP and the White House, and he thanked the House members for voting against the $3 trillion Democratic relief bill last week. Share this -





