LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll tops 95,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing during his tour of a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing during his tour of a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.Leah Millis / Reuters

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has passed 95,000, according to NBC News' count. More than 1.58 million people have been infected in the U.S., while globally there are more than 5.1 million cases.

President Donald Trump said that flags on federal buildings and national monuments would be lowered for three days in memory of those who have died from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China's 13th National People's Congress got underway, with around 3,000 Communist Party officials and military delegates descending on Beijing. This year, it will cast a spotlight on how the country, vying for global influence, has dealt with the international scrutiny of its response to the deadly pandemic.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Live Blog

Stephanie Ruhle

29m ago / 8:19 AM UTC

Small businesses struggle as many big retailers see revenue surge, online sales grow

May 21, 202001:55
NBC News