Pentagon starts planning for military's post-COVID-19 future

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has passed 95,000, according to NBC News' count. More than 1.58 million people have been infected in the U.S., while globally there are more than 5.1 million cases.

President Donald Trump said that flags on federal buildings and national monuments would be lowered for three days in memory of those who have died from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China's 13th National People's Congress got underway, with around 3,000 Communist Party officials and military delegates descending on Beijing. This year, it will cast a spotlight on how the country, vying for global influence, has dealt with the international scrutiny of its response to the deadly pandemic.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.