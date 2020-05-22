Staff run 'alternative Preakness Stakes' for Maryland seniors

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has passed 95,000, according to NBC News' count. More than 1.58 million people have been infected in the U.S., while globally there are more than 5.1 million cases.
President Donald Trump said that flags on federal buildings and national monuments would be lowered for three days in memory of those who have died from coronavirus.
Meanwhile, China's 13th National People's Congress got underway, with around 3,000 Communist Party officials and military delegates descending on Beijing. This year, it will cast a spotlight on how the country, vying for global influence, has dealt with the international scrutiny of its response to the deadly pandemic.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
Mississippi governor outraged after church fighting virus rules burned to ground
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he's "heartbroken and furious" after a fire this week at a church that has challenged coronavirus restrictions. The fire is being investigated as arson.
The fire Wednesday in Holly Springs destroyed the First Pentecostal Church, and investigators found graffiti in the church parking lot that reads, “Bet you stay home now you hypokrits," NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis reported.
The church was "burned to the ground" and had been trying to open services, Reeves tweeted Thursday.
First Pentecostal filed a lawsuit last month against the city over its public health order on in-person worship services, the station reported.
"This is not who we are," the governor said at a daily news conference on the coronavirus epidemic and the state's response.
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's Joint Staff has launched a planning group focused on the U.S. military's long-term plans for operating during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, taking into account the likelihood that the defense budget may be cut and that troops may come home, according to three defense officials.
The group is examining how the military is postured around the world, whether it needs to focus more personnel or assets domestically, and where it needs to invest personnel and money to operate during and after COVID-19.
The group will look at possible vulnerabilities the U.S. may face during the pandemic and where adversaries could try to take advantage of the U.S. focus on COVID-19. At the same time, the group will determine what strategic advantages the U.S. can leverage as adversaries are also focused on the outbreak.