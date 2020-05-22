LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll tops 95,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing during his tour of a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.Leah Millis / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has passed 95,000, according to NBC News' count. More than 1.58 million people have been infected in the U.S., while globally there are more than 5.1 million cases.

President Donald Trump said that flags on federal buildings and national monuments would be lowered for three days in memory of those who have died from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China's 13th National People's Congress got underway, with around 3,000 Communist Party officials and military delegates descending on Beijing. This year, it will cast a spotlight on how the country, vying for global influence, has dealt with the international scrutiny of its response to the deadly pandemic.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Isobel van Hagen

37m ago / 11:14 AM UTC

European aviation agency recommends face masks and physical distancing

As countries across Europe begin to ease travel restrictions, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency updated their recommendations for airports and airlines following the severe disruption of the industry from the coronavirus. 

New guidelines recommend that access to airport terminals should be limited to only passengers, crew members and staff, and that physical distancing should be in place.

The wearing of face masks was recommended for all passengers “from the moment they enter the terminal building at the departure airport until they exit the terminal building at the destination airport,” according to the guidelines. Airport and airline operators should also provide personal protective equipment to staff members, it said.

Peter Jeary

1h ago / 10:23 AM UTC

Prince William and Kate join seniors in a game of bingo held under coronavirus restrictions

May 22, 202000:48

Reuters

2h ago / 9:59 AM UTC

Brazil records another new record in daily death toll

A nurse holds the arm of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Gilberto Novaes Municipal Field Hospital on Thursday in Manaus, Brazil.Andre Coelho / Getty Images

Brazil suffered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States.

Brazil also passed 20,000 deaths on Thursday and has 310,087 confirmed cases, up over 18,500 in a single day, according to Health Ministry data. The true numbers are likely higher but Brazil has not carried out widespread testing, the ministry said.

President Jair Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak, which looks set to destroy the Brazilian economy and threatens his re-election hopes. He strongly opposes social distancing measures and has repeatedly pushed for greater usage of chloroquine as a remedy for the virus, despite health experts' warnings about risks.

Reuters

2h ago / 9:40 AM UTC

Female boxers in Gaza train on the beach after gym closure

A Palestinian girl is instructed by coach Osama Ayob on Thursday during a boxing training session on the sidewalk of a beach as sports clubs are closed due to coronavirus fears in Gaza City.Suhaib Salem / Reuters

A team of young female boxers — some as young as four — trained on the beach in Gaza this week after their club was closed due to COVID-19. Gaza has reported 55 coronavirus cases, all of them in quarantine centers, and no deaths.

The sight of over a dozen girls boxing on the beach while wearing face masks caught the eye of passersby in the Mediterranean coastal enclave, where the sport is mostly popular with men. The girls' coach, Osama Ayob, said the public training sessions could help get more girls involved in the sport. Women make up half of the strip's two million people.

"Some families walking by us liked the idea and they asked if they could send their girls so I can train them," said Ayob, 34. One of the boxers, 15-year-old Malah Mesleh, said she would rather train in public than miss out on sessions — or, worse yet, risk contagion by practicing in the team's gym.

Peter Jeary

2h ago / 9:22 AM UTC

Staff run 'alternative Preakness Stakes' for Maryland seniors

May 22, 202000:43

Phil Helsel

5h ago / 6:45 AM UTC

Mississippi governor outraged after church fighting virus rules burned to ground

Mississippi church burned in apparent arson after fighting coronavirus restrictions

May 22, 202000:49

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he's "heartbroken and furious" after a fire this week at a church that has challenged coronavirus restrictions. The fire is being investigated as arson.

The fire Wednesday in Holly Springs destroyed the First Pentecostal Church, and investigators found graffiti in the church parking lot that reads, “Bet you stay home now you hypokrits," NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis reported.

The church was "burned to the ground" and had been trying to open services, Reeves tweeted Thursday.

First Pentecostal filed a lawsuit last month against the city over its public health order on in-person worship services, the station reported.

"This is not who we are," the governor said at a daily news conference on the coronavirus epidemic and the state's response.

Read the full story here.

Jo Ling Kent

4h ago / 7:56 AM UTC

Minorities, older workers hit hard by layoffs, pay cuts

Minorities, older workers hit hard by lockdown-prompted layoffs, pay cuts

May 21, 202002:18

Courtney Kube

4h ago / 8:18 AM UTC

Pentagon starts planning for military's post-COVID-19 future

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's Joint Staff has launched a planning group focused on the U.S. military's long-term plans for operating during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, taking into account the likelihood that the defense budget may be cut and that troops may come home, according to three defense officials.

The group is examining how the military is postured around the world, whether it needs to focus more personnel or assets domestically, and where it needs to invest personnel and money to operate during and after COVID-19.

The group will look at possible vulnerabilities the U.S. may face during the pandemic and where adversaries could try to take advantage of the U.S. focus on COVID-19. At the same time, the group will determine what strategic advantages the U.S. can leverage as adversaries are also focused on the outbreak.

Read the full story here

Stephanie Ruhle

4h ago / 8:19 AM UTC

Small businesses struggle as many big retailers see revenue surge, online sales grow

Small businesses struggle as many big retailers see revenue surge and online sales grow

May 21, 202001:55
NBC News