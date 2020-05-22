SEE NEW POSTS

This might be the best weekend ever to buy a new car Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year for car dealerships — and this year's deals are expected to be some of the best ever. Automakers have been offering incentives averaging about $5,000 on the typical new vehicle, with the givebacks on full-size pickups running well above $7,000, whether in the form of rebates, zero-interest loans or other deals. With consumers locked down at home and auto plants shuttered, sales of new cars plunged last month to barely half what they were last April. But with most states easing up on lockdowns, "Dealers in most of the country will be open again," whether online or in their showrooms, "and we expect to see the (big sales) carried forward," said Nick Woolard, director of analytics with online auto site TrueCar.com. "We're seeing far more generous incentives and deals out there than we typically would for Memorial Day weekend, and since more consumers might be looking at vehicles for summer road trips instead of airline travel, things might look up a bit for the industry," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights.







New York's hospitalizations, new cases and deaths are declining, governor says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the number of new hospitalizations in the state is down as well as the number of new cases and deaths. The governor said at a news briefing on Friday that the state had 109 deaths from the coronavirus, down from 105 on May 20. Cuomo said that if the number of deaths in the Long Island and mid-Hudson regions of the state continue to decline and if those areas get their contact tracing for the virus online, they could reopen next week.







The Week in Pictures: Tentative reopenings and a world behind masks See more photos as all 50 states begin to reopen.







Trump administration to start distributing $4.9 billion to nursing homes The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing $4.9 billion in CARES Act funding to nursing homes in an effort to help the hard-hit facilities curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Friday. Each nursing home will receive "a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed," according to HHS. Nursing home providers and industry associations have been asking for $100 billion, but several groups said Friday they were still grateful for the government funding. "We are working around the clock to protect the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19," Mark Parkinson, CEO of American Health Care Association, the industry group for for-profit nursing homes. "That work makes this funding more important than ever." LeadingAge CEO Katie Smith Sloan, who represents 5,000 non-profit senior living facilities, said they were "especially pleased. " As of May 11, 27,333 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, according to an NBC News tally.







This young elected official draws political heat for her tough coronavirus stance Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks after a tour of medical shelter in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2020. David J. Phillip / AP file After being tested by massive chemical fires and a rash of destructive floods, Lina Hidalgo, the 29-year-old top government executive of Harris County, Texas, is now facing a killer virus and the protests of how she's tried to contain it. Hidalgo, the surprise victor in a 2018 election, has been the inspiration for fellow Democrats hoping to turn Texas blue. Her victory, coupled with her youth and immigrant background, made her a constant target of criticism that intensified as she moved aggressively against COVID-19 in Harris County, which includes Houston. "It's understandable that, it's an election year, folks want to pull this apart ... but there's a time and place for that," Hidalgo said in an interview. "When I'm running for re-election, all bets are off. They'll comment on why I did that, and criticize and complain and I'm sure say things that aren't true and I'll correct the record. But right now, to politicize things for the sake of it, is not good." Read our full story here.







Georgia logs 1,783 coronavirus deaths, surpassing more than 41,000 cases The Department of Public Health in Georgia logged a total of 41,427 confirmed cases and 1,783 deaths as of Friday morning. That's an increase of 464 new cases and 8 deaths in the past 24 hours. Georgia also reported 7,294 hospitalizations and 1,655 ICU admissions, administering a total of 427,249 tests statewide.







Photo: 'Cyber-graduation' in Manila A picture of a student is seen on a tablet that is placed on a robot during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in Manila, Philippines, on May 22, 2020. Robots were used to represent some 179 highschool students during an online graduation ceremony that was beamed live on Facebook to avoid mass gatherings as the school's measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Aaron Favila / AP







Experimental virus vaccine reaches advanced trial stages An experimental vaccine for COVID-19 under development at Oxford University hit a milestone Friday with researchers announcing it will be progressing to advanced stages of human trials. It will be tested in 10,260 volunteers across the United Kingdom to determine how effective it is at preventing infection, the university said in a statement. If successful, it could be on the market as early as September, according to British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which partnered with the university in April to manufacture and distribute the vaccine. "We're thrilled," Adrian Hill, one of the researchers leading the project, told NBC News. AstraZeneca received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Health's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on Thursday. Read the whole story here.






