The U.S. coronavirus death toll has passed 95,000, according to NBC News' count. More than 1.58 million people have been infected in the U.S., while globally there are more than 5.1 million cases.
President Donald Trump said that flags on federal buildings and national monuments would be lowered for three days in memory of those who have died from coronavirus. Meanwhile, China's 13th National People's Congress got underway Friday, casting a spotlight on how the country has dealt with the international scrutiny of its response to the deadly pandemic.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
California launches contact-tracing program
California is launching a new contact-tracing and public awareness program in its ongoing fight against coronavirus, which has infected more than 88,000 people across the state.
Through the program, called California Connected, public health workers will work with people who test positive for COVID-19 and with their close contacts to help ensure confidential coronavirus testing and medical care if necessary. It will be led by the state's public health department in collaboration with local health officials and universities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.
All information shared through the program is confidential. Contact tracers will not ask for financial information, social security numbers or immigration status, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
Campus Pride, PFLAG to host virtual Lavender Graduation
With the coronavirus pandemic canceling graduation ceremonies, LGBTQ college seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual Lavender Graduation on Saturday, the 25th anniversary of an in-person event that began in 1995 at the University of Michigan.
At the first Lavender Graduation, “LGBTQ+ students were largely unseen — and unsafe — on college campuses," said Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride, in an email. "There has been tremendous progress since, but COVID-19 has made many LGBTQ+ students again invisible and unsafe.”
Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children
LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health Organization and partners.
In a new report issued on Friday, health officials warned that more than half of 129 countries where immunization data were available reported moderate, severe or total suspensions of vaccination services during March and April.
“Disruption to immunization programs from the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to unwind decades of progress against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. The report was also produced by UNICEF, the Sabin Vaccine Institute and GAVI.
UNICEF reported a significant delay in planned vaccine deliveries due to lockdown measures and a dramatic reduction in the number of available flights. More than 40 of Africa’s 54 nations have closed their borders, though some allow cargo and emergency transport.
Multiple vaccine efforts show promise
Multiple vaccine efforts appear to show promise, although all are still in early stages.
Massachusetts-based Moderna reported Monday that phase 1 clinical trials show its vaccine candidate prompted an immune response in the human body and was safely tolerated among a small group of volunteers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in an interview with NPR, “Having looked at the data myself, it is really quite promising."
Massive testing for vaccines planned
A massive project that aims to compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months is being planned.
The U.S. effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates aims to deliver a safe and effective vaccine by the end of 2020, scientists leading the program said.
To get there, leading vaccine makers have agreed to share data and lend the use of their clinical trial networks to competitors if necessary, the scientists said.
Arizona woman, 18, arrested in Hawaii after allegedly violating quarantine
An Arizona woman visiting Hawaii was arrested after allegedly violating the state's mandatory order that tourists and returning residents self-isolate for 14 days.
Alyza Alder, 18, of Gilbert, was taken into custody on Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant in Laie where she was working, according to a press release from the governor's office. She's being held on a $2,000 bail and faces charges of violating the order and for "unsworn falsification to authority," according to the release.
Alder arrived in O‘ahu on May 6 and days later began posting photos of herself at beaches in Laie and Hauula. Investigators said that during the time she should have been under quarantine, Alder got a job at a local restaurant.
Class of 2020 shares what it's like to graduate during a pandemic
Graduation season is full of traditions: caps and gowns, signs and advertisements, "Pomp and Circumstance."
However, this graduation season is unlike any other for both high school and college seniors as they prepare to celebrate their milestones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team spoke with 10 high school and 10 college graduates about what it's like to graduate during the pandemic, and how their celebrations are different than they initially planned.
Students like Freja-Jane Kjeldseth of Yankton High School in South Dakota tried to remain positive despite changing plans and a cloud of uncertainty about the future. “Keep your head up, keep a positive mindset because it sucks, but it’s a unique experience," she said. "Nobody else has ever had this kind of thing...and it’s a story you can tell your kids and grandkids when you're old."
Trump announces new CDC guidelines for places of worship
WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release guidelines Friday for reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus crisis that were to include recommendations for face coverings, basic hygiene and avoiding shared materials like hymnals, said a White House official.
“Our big push has been, don’t be overly prescriptive,” the official said. “And keep in mind, these are recommendations.”
The guidelines were being finalized and circulated around the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement Friday.
Two cases of rare COVID-19-linked illness in Washington state
Two children in Washington State were diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly COVID-19-linked condition.
The illness is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.
The children, one under the age of 10, are being treated at Seattle Children's Hospital, state officials announced Friday.
Those diagnosed with MIS-C are under 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness, with no other plausible diagnoses, who've tested positive for COVID-19 or exposure to a confirmed case. Hundreds of children and young adults have been diagnosed with MIS-C in the United States.
Gay beach destinations plan for summer, with pandemic in mind
From New York’s Fire Island to Massachusetts’ Provincetown, the Northeast’s LGBTQ beach destinations are planning for a new normal this summer.