SEE NEW POSTS

New Jersey predicts $10 billion revenue shortfall New Jersey’s Office of the State Treasurer is calling the state’s financial condition for fiscal year 2020 and 2021 "sobering." “We are watching revenues fall off the cliff with no assurance of additional federal aid in sight,” state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a call with reporters Friday. The state is facing a revenue shortfall of $9.9 billion through 2021, assuming there is no resurgence of coronavirus. If there is another spike in infections later this year, New Jersey could experience a shortfall of $1.065 billion. Muoio predicted the state’s GDP will not return to pre-COVID levels until mid-2022 at the earliest. She also emphasized the need for federal assistance and emergency borrowing, with the treasurer saying the situation will be “much worse” without the government's help. Share this -







California launches contact-tracing program California is launching a new contact-tracing and public awareness program in its ongoing fight against coronavirus, which has infected more than 88,000 people across the state. Through the program, called California Connected, public health workers will work with people who test positive for COVID-19 and with their close contacts to help ensure confidential coronavirus testing and medical care if necessary. It will be led by the state's public health department in collaboration with local health officials and universities of San Francisco and Los Angeles. All information shared through the program is confidential. Contact tracers will not ask for financial information, social security numbers or immigration status, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. Share this -







Campus Pride, PFLAG to host virtual Lavender Graduation With the coronavirus pandemic canceling graduation ceremonies, LGBTQ college seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual Lavender Graduation on Saturday, the 25th anniversary of an in-person event that began in 1995 at the University of Michigan. At the first Lavender Graduation, “LGBTQ+ students were largely unseen — and unsafe — on college campuses," said Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride, in an email. "There has been tremendous progress since, but COVID-19 has made many LGBTQ+ students again invisible and unsafe.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health Organization and partners. In a new report issued on Friday, health officials warned that more than half of 129 countries where immunization data were available reported moderate, severe or total suspensions of vaccination services during March and April. “Disruption to immunization programs from the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to unwind decades of progress against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. The report was also produced by UNICEF, the Sabin Vaccine Institute and GAVI. UNICEF reported a significant delay in planned vaccine deliveries due to lockdown measures and a dramatic reduction in the number of available flights. More than 40 of Africa’s 54 nations have closed their borders, though some allow cargo and emergency transport. Share this -







Massive testing for vaccines planned A massive project that aims to compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months is being planned. The U.S. effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates aims to deliver a safe and effective vaccine by the end of 2020, scientists leading the program said. To get there, leading vaccine makers have agreed to share data and lend the use of their clinical trial networks to competitors if necessary, the scientists said. Read the whole story here. Share this -







Arizona woman, 18, arrested in Hawaii after allegedly violating quarantine Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, Ariz. Courtesy Dept. of Public Safety An Arizona woman visiting Hawaii was arrested after allegedly violating the state's mandatory order that tourists and returning residents self-isolate for 14 days. Alyza Alder, 18, of Gilbert, was taken into custody on Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant in Laie where she was working, according to a press release from the governor's office. She's being held on a $2,000 bail and faces charges of violating the order and for "unsworn falsification to authority," according to the release. Alder arrived in O‘ahu on May 6 and days later began posting photos of herself at beaches in Laie and Hauula. Investigators said that during the time she should have been under quarantine, Alder got a job at a local restaurant. Read the full story here. Share this -







Class of 2020 shares what it's like to graduate during a pandemic Graduation season is full of traditions: caps and gowns, signs and advertisements, "Pomp and Circumstance." However, this graduation season is unlike any other for both high school and college seniors as they prepare to celebrate their milestones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team spoke with 10 high school and 10 college graduates about what it's like to graduate during the pandemic, and how their celebrations are different than they initially planned. Students like Freja-Jane Kjeldseth of Yankton High School in South Dakota tried to remain positive despite changing plans and a cloud of uncertainty about the future. “Keep your head up, keep a positive mindset because it sucks, but it’s a unique experience," she said. "Nobody else has ever had this kind of thing...and it’s a story you can tell your kids and grandkids when you're old." Read the full story here. Share this -





