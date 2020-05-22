SEE NEW POSTS

Another tourist arrested in Hawaii after quarantine violation A tourist from California was arrested Friday for allegedly violating Hawaii's 14-day quarantine for visitors, the state officials said. Misty Lynn Beutler, 51, of Moorpark, was collared by agents from the office of Hawaii's attorney general after her son's neighbor in Honolulu spotted her arrive May 9, unload luggage, and, a few days later, walk outside with a dog, according to the office of Gov. David Ige. Agents spotted the pair leaving the son's building when she was arrested, the office said in a statement. She was booked in lieu of $2,000 bail. Beutler's was at least the third high-profile quarantine-related arrest in the second half of May.







Chicago won't begin to loosen restrictions for several weeks CHICAGO — Chicago cannot begin to loosen restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus before early June, officials in the United States' third-largest city said. Chicago, like the rest of Illinois, has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said all parts of the state are on track for restrictions to begin loosening on May 29. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, though, said she could not provide residents with a specific date when the city can loosen restrictions but she hopes it can move forward in early June. The city's multi-phase plan for reopening businesses, government buildings and lifting some restrictions on residents' movement requires a decline in new cases and emergency room visits, along with a 15% average rate of positive tests among those performed by health care providers in a 14-day window. At 20.5%, the rate of positive tests remained a concern Friday, but the head of the city's public health department said that percentage has declined in recent days and that she feels confident the city can reach the target number. "The bottom line is that we are on track but we need people to continue to stay home and save lives this weekend and next week," Dr. Allison Arwady said.







Tanzania says virus defeated through prayer, but fears grow NAIROBI, Kenya — On just one day this month, 50 Tanzanian truck drivers tested positive for the coronavirus after crossing into neighboring Kenya. Back home, their president insists that Tanzania has defeated the disease through prayer. All the while, President John Magufuli has led a crackdown on anyone who dares raise concerns about the virus's spread in his East African country or the government's response to it. Critics have been arrested, and opposition politicians and rights activists say their phones are being tapped. The country's number of confirmed virus cases hasn't changed for three weeks, and the international community is openly worrying that Tanzania's government is hiding the true scale of the pandemic. Just over 500 cases have been reported in a country of nearly 60 million people. While many African countries have been praised for their response to the coronavirus, Tanzania is the most dramatic exception, run by a president who questions — or fires — his own health experts and has refused to limit people's movements, saying the economy is the priority.







This July 4, Independence Day could take on new meaning for L.A. residents The nation's most populous county is aiming for a July 4 reopening as public health and policy experts say the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough to begin economic recovery. Los Angeles County officials set the deadline this week to reopen restaurants, malls and retail stores by Independence Day as stay-at-home orders continue to take a toll on nearly every industry, from retail to TV and film production. "We have the epidemic under control with these lockdown orders, and we can start thinking about relaxing those orders," said Neeraj Sood, a professor and vice dean for research at the University of Southern California's Price School of Public Policy. "I think the county is ready to open on July 4th." Businesses must submit detailed proposals to the county by June 30 outlining the safety measures they plan to introduce to protect workers and customers, including social distancing rules and employee access to personal protective equipment. Read the full story here.







Justice Department joins push against Illinois coronavirus restrictions The Justice Department is adding its support to a lawsuit challenging the pandemic-related stay at home restrictions in Illinois. On Friday, DOJ lawyers filed a statement of interest backing a lawsuit filed by Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican who charges Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's emergency orders to help the state cope with the pandemic have exceed his authority. "However well-intentioned they may be, the executive orders appear to reach far beyond the scope of the 30-day emergency authority granted to the governor under Illinois law," Steven D. Weinhoeft, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, said in a statement. "Even during times of crisis, executive actions undertaken in the name of public safety must be lawful." The filing also urges that Bailey's suit, which was moved from state court to federal court earlier this week, be moved back to state court. Click here for the full story.







DOJ warns L.A. against long-term lockdown Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer have been warned that long-term lockdowns because of the coronavirus "may be both arbitrary and unlawful." A letter sent Friday from Assistant Attorney General of Civil Rights Eric Drieband references several "heavy-handed" statements the Southern California officials have made about stay-at-home requirements that may remain in place until vaccines are developed. The DOJ said in its letter that it recognizes the duty to protect residents but cautioned that "governmental authority, however, is not limitless, and must be exercised reasonably." The Justice Department said it will not dictate how cities and counties determine to what degree activity and personal interaction should be allowed to protect citizens, but that it is the department's role to protect the constitutional rights of citizens. "There is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights," the DOJ wrote.






