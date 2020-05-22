SEE NEW POSTS

U.S. grants OK for 15 airlines to suspend service to 75 airports WASHINGTON - The U.S. Transportation Department said late Friday it had granted tentative approval to 15 airlines to temporarily halt service to 75 U.S. airports because of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines must maintain minimum service levels in order to receive government assistance, but many have petitioned to stop service to airports with low passenger demand. Both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines won tentative approval to halt flights to 11 airports, while JetBlue Airways Corp, Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines were approved to stop flights to five airports each. The department said all airports would continue to be served by at least one air carrier. The Transportation Department said objections to the order can be filed until May 28. U.S. air carriers are collectively burning through more than $10 billion in cash a month as travel demand remains a fraction of prior levels, even though it has rebounded slightly in recent weeks. They have parked more than half of their planes and cut thousands of flights.







Nevada eyes June 4 are reopening date for casinos LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a tentative June 4 date for reopening the state's shuttered casinos, including the famous glitzy casinos of Las Vegas. The Democratic governor says Nevada has continued to see decreasing cases of the coronavirus and COVID-19 hospitalizations after some businesses reopened and some restrictions began to be lifted nearly two weeks ago. Sisolak's office says he plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to offer more details about the next phase of reopening, assuming the decreasing cases of the virus and hospitalizations continue through the Memorial Day weekend. Nevada's gambling regulators plan to meet Tuesday and will consider reopening plans submitted from casinos, which need to be approved at least seven days before reopening.







N.Y. allows groups of 10 or fewer to congregate After months of strict stay-at-home orders and just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing groups of 10 people or fewer to congregate. Social distancing, cleaning and disinfection protocols must be followed as required by the state's Department of Health, according to the order. Earlier in the day, New York joined the rest of the tristate area in opening its beaches with restrictions. Masks are required, visitors should maintain a 6-foot distance from others and concession stands will remain closed.







Hertz files for bankruptcy protection Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business. The Estero, Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company. By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash. Read the full story here.







Missouri hair stylist with coronavirus exposed dozens of clients A hair stylist in Springfield, Missouri, exposed as many as 91 people to coronavirus after working at a salon for eight days while symptomatic, health officials said Friday. The exposed include 84 Great Clips customers and, potentially, seven coworkers, said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. The condition of the stylist, who was not identified, was not revealed, but co-owners of the salon said in a statement the patient is "following medical advice and taking appropriate actions." So far, no other positive case connected to the stylist has been confirmed, but the county is nonetheless facing "a glut of cases," Goddard said. Read the full story here.







Another tourist arrested in Hawaii after quarantine violation A tourist from California was arrested Friday for allegedly violating Hawaii's 14-day quarantine for visitors, the state officials said. Misty Lynn Beutler, 51, of Moorpark, was collared by agents from the office of Hawaii's attorney general after her son's neighbor in Honolulu spotted her arrive May 9, unload luggage, and, a few days later, walk outside with a dog, according to the office of Gov. David Ige. Agents spotted the pair leaving the son's building when she was arrested, the office said in a statement. She was booked in lieu of $2,000 bail. Beutler's was at least the third high-profile quarantine-related arrest in the second half of May.







Chicago won't begin to loosen restrictions for several weeks CHICAGO — Chicago cannot begin to loosen restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus before early June, officials in the United States' third-largest city said. Chicago, like the rest of Illinois, has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said all parts of the state are on track for restrictions to begin loosening on May 29. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, though, said she could not provide residents with a specific date when the city can loosen restrictions but she hopes it can move forward in early June. The city's multi-phase plan for reopening businesses, government buildings and lifting some restrictions on residents' movement requires a decline in new cases and emergency room visits, along with a 15% average rate of positive tests among those performed by health care providers in a 14-day window. At 20.5%, the rate of positive tests remained a concern Friday, but the head of the city's public health department said that percentage has declined in recent days and that she feels confident the city can reach the target number. "The bottom line is that we are on track but we need people to continue to stay home and save lives this weekend and next week," Dr. Allison Arwady said.






