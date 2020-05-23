SEE NEW POSTS

Two more arrested in Hawaii for allegedly violating quarantine Two men were arrested by authorities in Hawaii after they allegedly violated self-quarantine rules for visitors and returning residents, Gov. David Ige's office said Saturday. Artyon Zhiryada, 20, of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Dan Vlasenko, 19, of Vancouver, Washington, were arrested Friday as they exited a condominium in Honolulu, the office said. They arrived May 16, it said. The pair represents the fourth and fifth high-profile arrests of visitors who allegedly failed to isolate for 14 days as a pandemic precaution ordered by Ige. It was at least the third time a suspect was accused because authorities said they found imagery of their public activity on social media. Zhiryada also faced an allegation of cruelty to animals after he posted a video showing him shooting a "feral" chicken with a speargun in a parking lot, the governor's office said.







Over 100 workers at L.A. meat processing plant test positive More than 100 workers at a Los Angeles-area meat plant that makes the famous Dodger hot dogs have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 116 people at the Smithfield Foods-owned Farmer John processing plant have been infected, according to the Los Angeles County public health department. Local media reports put the estimate closer to 140 people, NBC Los Angeles reported. Smithfield, which bought Farmer John in 2017, could not be reached for comment. The company previously closed multiple plants throughout the country because of coronavirus outbreaks among employees. According to Smithfield's website, "every employee involved in handling, preparing and processing food wears personal protective equipment covering their heads, faces (including masks and face shields), hands and bodies. Additionally, employees undergo temperature checks and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms."







U.S. appeals court upholds California's church closures The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has upheld California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ban on gatherings at houses of worship, denying an emergency motion that sought to resume in-person services while the case is appealed. South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista had argued the ban violated its freedom of religion, but a federal court in San Diego upheld Newsom's prohibition on May 15. On Friday a three-judge appeals panel voted 3-2 in favor of the state, saying plaintiffs had little chance of winning their appeal. The majority agreed with the state's argument that "constitutional rights may be reasonably restricted" in extraordinary circumstances. A long dissent from Judge Daniel Collins, an appointee of President Donald Trump, argued the state's ban "likely violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment." The church's pastor, Arthur E. Hodges III, vowed to reopen May 31.







Biden wins Democratic primary in Hawaii Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary Saturday in an election that was all vote-by-mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race pitted Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended his presidential campaign last month. Read the full story.







Man allegedly kidnaps teen driver to get through checkpoint A Florida man was in jail Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and ordered her to get him through a lockdown checkpoint, authorities said. Alexander Michael Sardinas, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony false imprisonment, according to inmate records from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The office said Sardinas forced the girl, a resident of the Florida Keys, to drive him and a companion through a checkpoint that leads to the islands after he couldn't get through in a ride-hail vehicle. The mainland checkpoint regulates traffic to the Keys, which have been off limits to visitors since March 22 in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Read the full story.







Georgia man allegedly faked coronavirus diagnosis to employer, faces federal charges A Georgia man who allegedly faked a coronavirus diagnosis to his employer, leading the business to temporarily shut down, is facing federal charges. Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, about 15 miles south of Atlanta, is charged with defrauding his employer after he allegedly faked a medical excuse letter. He has since admitted to authorities that he did not have the virus, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta. Davis, who was employed by an unidentified Fortune 500 company, told his supervisors in March that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and emailed a letter stating that he had been admitted to the hospital and needed to quarantine for 14 days, an affidavit states. Out of an abundance of caution, the company shut down for cleaning, and at least four workers had to quarantine. "The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak for the Northern District of Georgia. Read the full story here






