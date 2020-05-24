SEE NEW POSTS

Haiti voodoo leaders prepare temples for patients PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti's voodoo leaders have trained priests of the Afro Caribbean religion to concoct a secret remedy for the novel coronavirus and to prepare the sacred initiation chambers of their temples to receive patients. In Haiti, where Western healthcare services are scarce and too expensive for many, inhabitants often rely on the herbal remedies and ritual practices of their voodoo "houngan" priest or "mambo" priestess. While the virus took root slowly in the poorest country in the Americas, in the last two weeks the number of confirmed cases has nearly quintupled to 865 while reports of a mysterious "fever" are spreading. Ever since the first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Haiti in mid-March, Voodoo priests have been serving up teas with ingredients including moringa, eucalyptus, ginger and honey to strengthen the immune system. More than half of Haiti's 11 million people are believed to practice voodoo, a religion brought from West Africa centuries ago by enslaved men and women and practiced clandestinely under French colonial rule.







White House announces travel ban with Brazil The White House announced a travel ban with Brazil on Sunday that will bar anyone from entering the United States who has been in that country for the prior two weeks. The ban, which will go into effect Thursday night, came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths there surged. With more than 22,000 deaths and 347,000 cases, Brazil ranks second in the world after the United States, according to an NBC News tally. The suspension includes several exemptions, including U.S. residents and spouses, siblings and children of U.S. citizens. Doctors in Brazil have warned that there is so little testing that the rate of infection could be 15 times higher than the official estimate. On Friday, the World Health Organization called the country "a new epicenter" of the virus.







Florida wildlife park introduces Social Distancing Skunk Ape mascot A Florida wildlife park found a creative way to make sure guests practice social distancing while visiting during the coronavirus pandemic. Gatorland Orlando, which reopened to the public on Saturday, introduced a new mascot, "Social Distancing Skunk Ape," to encourage guests to remain 6 feet away from each other. The mascot has been previously featured in Gatorland's YouTube show, "Gatorland Vlogs," as well as their Facebook morning show, "School of Croc," the park said on its website. In a video posted on the attraction's YouTube page, the mascot is seen shoving apart guests who don't practice social distancing and scaring another guest who doesn't wash his hands after using the bathroom. The park said he will also appear in informational videos throughout the wildlife attraction.







Second stylist at same Missouri hair salon tests positive, 140 customers exposed The Great Clips hair salon in Springfield, Mo., on May 22, 2020. A stylist who tested positive for coronavirus worked at the salon for over a week. Nathan Papes / Springfield News-Leader via Reuters 140 clients at a hair salon in Missouri have now potentially been exposed to COVID-19 after a second hairstyle at the location tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, the city of Springfield said 91 people had been exposed to the coronavirus after a stylist worked for eight days while showing symptoms. Among the 91 were 84 clients and seven employees. Now, 56 more clients have been "potentially directly exposed," the city said Saturday, explaining that the second stylist at the Great Clips salon tested positive and worked five days while "experiencing very mild symptoms." Read the full story here.







Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-al-Fitr amid coronavirus restrictions A man wearing a protective face mask prays in a space to enforce social distancing ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Durres, Albania, on May 24, 2020. Gent Shkullaku / AFP - Getty Images JERUSALEM— Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks. The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting. But this year many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims will have to pray at home and make due with video calls. Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, have imposed round-the-clock holiday curfews. But even where many restrictions have been lifted, celebrations will be subdued because of fears of the pandemic and its economic fallout. "This outbreak is not just dampening spirits of Eid, but also has made the tradition entirely different," said Andieka Rabbani, a university student in Jakarta. This year, like many Indonesians, he will only see family and friends through video calls. Read the full article here.







COVID-19 is costing drug cartels millions of dollars Part of a $1 million seizure in the Los Angeles area. DEA The coronavirus pandemic has crippled cities and crushed businesses from coast to coast. It's also costing drug traffickers millions, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News, because their methods of moving money have been compromised. Since the start of the crisis, federal drug agents in major U.S. hubs have seized substantially more illicit cash than usual amid statewide lockdowns that have disrupted the way cartels do business, the officials said. "Their activities are a lot more apparent than they were three months ago," said Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles field office. Read the full story here.







As the pandemic strains supplies, Native Americans fight food insecurity Henry Wilson Sr. waters the family's crops outside of their home in Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Nation. Cynthia Wilson Long before a global pandemic swept across her cloistered corner of the Navajo Nation, Cynthia Wilson knew the pains many families took to secure and store food. The multigenerational home she shares with her parents and eight others in Monument Valley, Utah, runs on solar panels and a generator. With no running water, her father hauls it in almost daily. They live about 8 miles from the closest and only grocery store in their high desert community, where shoppers have felt the strain of limited supplies through the rationing of foods like meat. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic "people were dependent on the grocery store," Wilson said. "Now, they're in shock or worried about how they're going to keep their pantries filled when they can't go to the stores like they used to. It's a wake-up call that we need to go back to growing our own foods and tending to our own livestock." Read the full story here.






