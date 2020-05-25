Coronavirus live updates: White House restricts travel from Brazil as U.S. deaths near 100,000

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The White House took new action to reduce the spread of coronavirus from global hot spot Brazil, restricting travel from the country that is second only to the U.S. for total number of reported cases.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths inched closer to 100,000 over Memorial Day weekend, with the toll now standing at more than 98,500, according to NBC News' count.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

